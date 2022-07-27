 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Volkswagen's All-Electric ID.4 Compact SUV Begins To Roll Off Chattanooga Assembly Line

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Volkswagen of America has marked the start of production of its all-electric ID.4 compact SUV in Chattanooga, the company’s first electric vehicle assembled in the United States.

The ID.4 is Volkswagen Group’s most popular all-electric model, with 190,000 units delivered to customers globally since its launch in 2021.

Volkswagen aims to ramp up ID.4 assembly in Chattanooga to 7,000 vehicles per month later this year, with the goal to further increase output through 2023.

Consumers can expect vehicles to be delivered as early as October 2022.

Initially, the American-assembled ID.4 will be available in either rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive 82kWh battery form. In addition, a rear-wheel-drive version with a 62kWh battery will go into production later in 2022, with a lower MSRP.

“We’re just starting to write a new chapter for Volkswagen in America, and it is very much an American story,” said Thomas Schäfer, chairman of the global Volkswagen brand. “When we promised to bring Volkswagen EVs to the millions, it always included American workers building those EVs right there in Chattanooga. We couldn’t be prouder to see that vision realized today with our ID.4 electric flagship rolling off the lines. This is another milestone in Volkswagen’s ambitious electrification strategy for the U.S. market and globally.”

The start of production is the result of Volkswagen’s $800 million investment into the electrification of its Chattanooga factory, including dedicated facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The factory in Tennessee is now the sixth global site to produce vehicles for Volkswagen’s electric line-up.

The American-assembled ID.4, Volkswagen’s electric SUV flagship, will be mainly sourced in the North American region02, particularly the United States. The vehicle includes materials and components assembled in 11 U.S. states, from steel in Alabama and Ohio, to interior parts in Indiana and South Carolina, and electronics components in Kentucky and North Carolina. The EV battery will be supplied by SK Innovation located in Georgia.

As part of the preparation to launch the ID.4, suppliers have invested $2.7 billion throughout the North American continent, including the battery partnership with SK Innovation. More than 3,000 U.S. jobs on supplier side have been created.

“There has been a tremendous effort by thousands of VW Chattanooga employees to bring this vision to life,” said Chris Glover, president and CEO, Volkswagen Chattanooga Operations, LLC. “I’d like to thank all our highly motivated team members and the extended community of Chattanooga for supporting us as we begin assembly of the ID.4 for the North American market.”

Volkswagen Chattanooga employs more than 4,000 people, and is actively hiring more than 1,000 new production team members through 2022, to help meet high customer demand for the ID.4 and Atlas SUV family.

To prepare for the EV transition, the factory has organized more than 75,000 hours of workforce training on battery-powered vehicle and high-voltage systems.

Volkswagen has committed $7.1 billion over the next five years in the North American region to boost its product portfolio, regional R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The brand will advance its electric line-up through 2030, including the American assembled ID.4 in 2022, a fastback sedan and the ID. Buzz electric microbus in 2024, and new electric SUVs from 2026.

Volkswagen aims for 55 percent of U.S. sales to be fully electric by 2030.


July 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor To Talk To Her; Woman Puts Down $1,200 Rent Payment On House, But It's Already Occupied

July 27, 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

July 27, 2022

Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Giant Steps Canceled Due To COVID


A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

Due to an instance of COVID in the cast, Chattanooga Theatre Centre is cancelling this weekend's performances of Giant Steps: An Urbean Musical. For those with tickets for this weekend, the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor To Talk To Her; Woman Puts Down $1,200 Rent Payment On House, But It's Already Occupied

A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the woman police cannot order someone to stop casually greeting their neighbor. * * * Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity on W. 14 th Street Court where a woman said someone ... (click for more)

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Make All Hamilton County Pay For Chattanooga's Stadium Mistake

Quote: “Councilman Chip Henderson said the brave push forward though all details may not be worked out, while the timid stand pat until everything is finalized on paper.” I ask Mr. Henderson, every member of the City Council and every public official pushing this effort: Would you conduct your own personal finances in this manner? Really, I doubt it. You personally wouldn’t buy ... (click for more)

What's The Deal, Parkridge?

We are fortunate for a city our size to have three excellent hospitals in the area. Erlanger, Parkridge and CHI Memorial provide excellent service to their patients and Memorial is even rated #2 in the state behind Vanderbilt. However Parkridge is blocking Memorial's planned new facility in North Georgia by contesting and appealing the Certificate of Need required by the state ... (click for more)

Sports

Siani Leads Lookouts Past Rocket City

These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way. The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17. They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors