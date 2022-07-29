 Friday, July 29, 2022 83.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

Breaking News


6 Apply To Be Tennessee's Next Attorney General

Friday, July 29, 2022
Herbert Slatery
Herbert Slatery

The Tennessee Supreme Court has received six applications for the state's Attorney General and Reporter position.

Herbert Slatery is not seeking a second term.

The applicants are:

Donald Q. Cochran, Jr.

Jerome Cochran

David Michael Dunavant

R.

Culver Schmid

Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti

William Edwin "Bill" Young

Interviews will be held on August 8 and 9 at the Nashville Supreme Court Building. The interviews will be livestreamed to the TNCourts YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts/featured. The Court will announce further details on the interview process early next week. 

Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter is appointed by the state Supreme Court and serves an eight-year term. The term for the new Attorney General will begin September 1, 2022.

As the chief legal officer of the state, the Attorney General and Reporter represents state officers and agencies and manages a staff of approximately 340 employees working in five offices across Tennessee. The Office of the Attorney General represents the State in criminal appeals and defends the State in civil actions in state and federal court. The Office also has the authority to investigate and prosecute civil actions for environmental enforcement, antitrust violations, Medicaid fraud, and consumer fraud.

More information is available at: www.tncourts.gov/attorneygeneral2022


July 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

July 29, 2022

6 Apply To Be Tennessee's Next Attorney General

July 29, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court has received six applications for the state's Attorney General and Reporter position. Herbert Slatery is not seeking a second term. The applicants are: Donald ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

6 Apply To Be Tennessee's Next Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court has received six applications for the state's Attorney General and Reporter position. Herbert Slatery is not seeking a second term. The applicants are: Donald Q. Cochran, Jr. Jerome Cochran David Michael Dunavant R. Culver Schmid Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti William Edwin "Bill" Young Interviews will be held on August 8 and 9 at ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors