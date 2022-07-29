6 Apply To Be Tennessee's Next Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court has received six applications for the state's Attorney General and Reporter position.

Herbert Slatery is not seeking a second term.

The applicants are:

Donald Q. Cochran, Jr.

Jerome Cochran

David Michael Dunavant

R. Culver Schmid

Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti

William Edwin "Bill" Young

Interviews will be held on August 8 and 9 at the Nashville Supreme Court Building. The interviews will be livestreamed to the TNCourts YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/ user/TNCourts/featured . The Court will announce further details on the interview process early next week.

Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter is appointed by the state Supreme Court and serves an eight-year term. The term for the new Attorney General will begin September 1, 2022.

As the chief legal officer of the state, the Attorney General and Reporter represents state officers and agencies and manages a staff of approximately 340 employees working in five offices across Tennessee. The Office of the Attorney General represents the State in criminal appeals and defends the State in civil actions in state and federal court. The Office also has the authority to investigate and prosecute civil actions for environmental enforcement, antitrust violations, Medicaid fraud, and consumer fraud.