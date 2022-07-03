 Sunday, July 3, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


15-Year-Old Was Left With Severe Brain Injuries After Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Shot

Sunday, July 3, 2022
Fifteen-year-old Reagan Paris is still languishing in a local hospital after she was one of six youths shot in downtown Chattanooga on May 28, her family said.
 
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Reagan.
 
The page says, "15-year-old Reagan was enjoying her day with friends and family.
While visiting the downtown area she was sadly caught in cross fire and tragically shot in the head.
 
"She has had 2 brain surgeries and more to come. The hospital is doing the best they can but the parents would like to move her when she is more stable to a better facility that they feel more comfortable with.
 
"We all know things can happen unexpectedly but surely no parent is prepared for a tragic shooting such as this but if you find it in your heart to give ANYTHING to go towards her future surgeries, after care and other things that may arise.
 
"This story has made world news and everyone is praying and we all thank you! Please keep the prayers coming! It’s a shame a person can’t go enjoy their day without having to worry about gun violence and trying to be safe. Again thank you for all the prayers , thoughts and your donation!"

July 3, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Pistol Falls Out Of Light Fixture From Previously Stolen Car; Cleanup Of Homeless Camp On 11th Street Halted By Unhappy Man

July 2, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS 5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... (click for more)

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen from Knoxville and then recovered. She had to get her vehicle fixed because the light fixture over the center console was broken. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO, TANIA 333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS 5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BAKER, CHARLES RICKEY 7506 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Pistol Falls Out Of Light Fixture From Previously Stolen Car; Cleanup Of Homeless Camp On 11th Street Halted By Unhappy Man

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen from Knoxville and then recovered. She had to get her vehicle fixed because the light fixture over the center console was broken. That day, the woman had struck the light fixture with her purse and it broke again. When it broke a Ruger LCP fell out. Officers felt two empty cavities on each side of the light fixture. ... (click for more)

Opinion

22 Questions And Concerns About A New $79.5 Million Lookouts Stadium

The proposal for the Lookouts stadium brings forth several questions that I have not gotten good answers yet from anyone. 1. If the 10 acres Gary Chazen is donating is worth $10,000,000, why doesn’t he and his partners just sell the 140 acres and go to the bank with over $100,000,000? 2. There has been over a billion dollars of new construction in downtown Chattanooga ... (click for more)

New Stadium Does Not Pass The Smell Test - And Response

I can't find any logical reasons that the new Lookout stadium is being placed where it is other than to think it's a combination of favoritism and eliminating an eyesore. All statistics point to an illogical decision coupled with questionable tax breaks/support. Lookouts average attendance in 2018 (all that I could quickly find) was 3,206 per game and ranked 74th among ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookout Misfortunes Continue As Birmingham Wins

They shot fireworks at AT&T Field for the second straight night as 4,264 baseball fans gathered to celebrate the Independence Day weekend. We all have lots of reasons to celebrate as we enjoy the freedom to watch minor league baseball in a nice ballpark, but a victory by the host Chattanooga Lookouts wasn’t included. The Lookouts didn’t have much to cheer about as their ... (click for more)

First Place Barons Beat Chattanooga Again

We all know that good pitching, timely hitting and solid defense gives any baseball team on any level a good chance of winning, but when any of the three falter, those odds drop way down. Facing the Birmingham Barons for the fourth straight day at AT&T Field Friday night, the Chattanooga Lookouts were lacking in two of the three, so it’s not a real surprise that the guys ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors