15-Year-Old Was Left With Severe Brain Injuries After Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Shot

Fifteen-year-old Reagan Paris is still languishing in a local hospital after she was one of six youths shot in downtown Chattanooga on May 28, her family said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Reagan.

While visiting the downtown area she was sadly caught in cross fire and tragically shot in the head. The page says, "15-year-old Reagan was enjoying her day with friends and family.While visiting the downtown area she was sadly caught in cross fire and tragically shot in the head.

"She has had 2 brain surgeries and more to come. The hospital is doing the best they can but the parents would like to move her when she is more stable to a better facility that they feel more comfortable with.

"We all know things can happen unexpectedly but surely no parent is prepared for a tragic shooting such as this but if you find it in your heart to give ANYTHING to go towards her future surgeries, after care and other things that may arise.

"This story has made world news and everyone is praying and we all thank you! Please keep the prayers coming! It’s a shame a person can’t go enjoy their day without having to worry about gun violence and trying to be safe. Again thank you for all the prayers , thoughts and your donation!"