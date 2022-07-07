 Thursday, July 7, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Kolodkins Lived Many Years At 631 W. 6th Street Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

Thursday, July 7, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Kolodkins lived many years at 631 W. Sixth St. Some details of the house next door at 629 W. Sixth can be seen in this photo.

    - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Hannah Kolodkin and her daughter Molly Slabosky at 631 W. Sixth St. on Cameron Hill


The Kolodkins lived many years in a fine two-story home near where W. Sixth Street reached the top of Cameron Hill.

The house at 631 W. 6th was first the home of the Rev. Edward A. Berry, pastor of the Central Congregational Church. The next year, the choice spot belonged to Henry T. Pope, manager of The National Company of St. Louis.

Richard M. George, who was supervisor of the mail carriers in Chattanooga, acquired the large home in the early 1900s.

He lived there until it became the George Apartments in the late 1920s.

Mathis (Max) Kolodkin was originally from Shatsk, Belarus. He was born there in 1869. Max moved to Chattanooga from Milledgeville, Ga., about 1911. He had come to the U.S. before his wife, Hannah, and some of the children came over. Max died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic.

However, Hannah and many of the children stayed on in Chattanooga. The children were Alexander M. (born 1894), Anna (born 1896), Phillip (born 1897), Charles (born 1902), Harris (born 1904), Leah (born 1909), Molly (born 1912) and Louis (born 1913).

In 1915, the Kolodkins were living on Cameron Hill at 613 Poplar St., including Alex, Anna who was a clerk at Miller Brothers, and Annie, who was a grocer at 525 9th St. Phillip Max was clerking for Annie. Later, he was a conductor for Chattanooga Railway & Light Company. Still later he lived on Forrest Avenue in North Chattanooga and worked for The Hub Store. Charles G. was a clerk for the Southern Railway.

Hannah T. Kolodkin, widow of Max, in 1930 had moved to 603 W. Sixth. She was with her son, Harris M., who was a Southern Railway clerk, son Louis and daughters Mollie and Leah, a saleslady at D.B. Loveman's. 

Alexander married Sarah Baron. Their son, Milton A., was a 1940 graduate of Chattanooga High School. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, then his master's degree in history from Columbia University before moving away from Chattanooga.

Anna married Joe Bush, Phillip married Ella Sacks. Charles married Frieda Neidesh. Harris married Ann Estroff. Molly married David Slabosky and they lived in Nashville for many years. Leah Kolodkin lived until 2005 when she was 96. Molly Kolodkin Slabosky lived to be 100 years old. Louis, who was unmarried, died in 1974. Anna Kolodkin Bush lived until 1993 when she was 97. 

The house at 603 W. Sixth was eventually torn down to make way for the Cameron Hill Baptist Church.

The Kolodkins then lived many years at 631 W. Sixth at the old home of Richard M. George. Hannah was on the second floor with her son Harris. Anna and Joe Bush also occupied one of the four apartments.

Their next-door neighbor, in an ornate, two-story frame home at 629 W. Sixth was Mrs. Mildred H. Nix. She rented out the upstairs to W.G. Dunn. The house at 629 W. Sixth was built about 1890 by Jesse L. Haver, who was an engineer. William Frank Hall bought the house around the turn of the century and lived there until the 1920s when it was converted to three apartments. 

Alex Slabosky, a grandson of Hannah Kolodkin, remembers visiting 631 W. Sixth St. in the 1950s.

He said, "The house contained four apartments. My aunt and uncle, Anna and Joe Bush, had a large apartment on the first level and my grandmother, Hannah Kolodkin, who was a widow, and her son Harris lived in an apartment on the second level. The entrance to a third apartment was to the left side of the house by the large magnolia tree. I don't remember where the fourth apartment was. Both levels had large porches that wrapped around two sides of the building."  

 

 


July 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 6, 2022

Brandi Giannunzio Faces Trial For Alleged Role In 2018 Death Case Of Two-Year-Old Annie Shell

July 6, 2022

Whitfield County Commission Chairman Is Critical Of New Property Assessments


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEATON, TYLER FOSTER 7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)

Earlier this year, Benjamin Brown was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for the death of two-year-old Annie Shell. He is currently serving his three-year sentence. ... (click for more)

Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the new assessments set by the Board of Assessors. He said, "It is very disappointing the Board of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEATON, TYLER FOSTER 7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CONTEMPT OF COURT BECK, JUNIOR LEE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ... (click for more)

Brandi Giannunzio Faces Trial For Alleged Role In 2018 Death Case Of Two-Year-Old Annie Shell

Earlier this year, Benjamin Brown was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for the death of two-year-old Annie Shell. He is currently serving his three-year sentence. Meanwhile, Brown’s girlfriend and Annie Shell’s original babysitter, had a hearing in regards to her alleged false reports and accessory after the fact charges. It was decided ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors