Gas Prices Drop 13.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, August 1, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 66.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.24 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.12, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.14 while the highest was $4.90, a difference of $1.76 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 on Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 1, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
August 1, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 1, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
August 1, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
August 1, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
August 1, 2016: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 1, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
August 1, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
August 1, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
August 1, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.98, down 16.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.15.
State of Tennessee- $3.75/ down 16.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91.
Huntsville- $3.80, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.93. 

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."

