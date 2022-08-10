August 10, 2022
A man on Rotary Drive told police his ex-girlfriend had moved out and had contacted him regarding retrieving her possessions. The woman requested her items be placed “outside on the porch”. The man agreed and placed the items outside near his mailbox. The man showed police the text conversation between the two of them. The text showed the man telling the woman when the items were ... (click for more)
Here are the Grand Jury true bills:
314160 1 ANDES, PATRICK DREW POSSESSION OF FIREARM UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/10/2022
314160 2 ANDES, PATRICK DREW RECKLESS DRIVING 08/10/2022
314160 3 ANDES, PATRICK DREW DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 08/10/2022
314161 1 ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 08/10/2022
314161 2 ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS ... (click for more)
It seems every time we need an anchor for a new area added to the RiverCity footprint, we move a stadium. Is Chattanooga running out of ideas? The baffling unanimity of the city council on the Lookouts stadium project makes me feel like I’m the only one asking that.
The aquarium became the anchor of downtown riverfront development because of the intellectual honesty of an Urban ... (click for more)
When Alabama football coach Nick Saban described last year’s season as a “rebuilding effort,” it triggered a lot of good-natured laughter throughout college sports. After all, the Crimson Tide just won 13 games and the SEC championship game before losing the national title game to Georgia. As if to underscore such greatness, this year’s Alabama team has just been chosen by the AFCA ... (click for more)
Chattanooga’s Shelby Hash battled through the Middle Tennessee defense Tuesday night twice to give the Mocs a 2-1 win over the Blue Raiders in preseason women’s soccer action.
The two teams battled to a draw in the first of three 30-minute periods at the Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. In the 43 rd minute of the match, Hash fought off the defense, pushing the ball through ... (click for more)
As the Chattanooga Mocs open their fourth season under head coach Rusty Wright, there is an air of excitement and high expectations. The Mocs are the pre-season favorites to win the Southern Conference Championship as well as being ranked 12th in the polls before the season gets underway. That's pretty good for a guy who has more than paid his dues since he graduated from UTC in ... (click for more)