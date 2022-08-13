Multiple Gunshots Fired Into Bradley County Home Early Saturday; Woman Injured

Multiple gunshots were fired into a Bradley County home early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside.

At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.