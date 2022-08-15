Erin Merrick Named Chief Legal Counsel For Governor Lee; Casey Black Sellers Is New Communications Director

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as director of communications, effective Sept. 2. Mr. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee attorney general and reporter. Mr. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s re-election campaign in addition to starting a strategic communications venture for corporations and causes.“Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and Tennesseans will be well-represented by his service as Attorney General,” said Governor Lee.“Erin is a dedicated public servant who will lead with integrity and bring significant expertise as chief legal counsel, and I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”Ms. Merrick currently serves as Governor Lee’s deputy legal counsel, a role she has held since 2019. Previously, Ms. Merrick was an assistant attorney general in the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General, where she practiced state and federal civil litigation before both trial and appellate courts. Ms. Merrick earned her bachelor’s degree at American University and holds a master’s degree in economics and juris doctor from Vanderbilt University.“Laine’s leadership and insight as communications director and senior advisor have played an invaluable role in my administration. I commend her work to ensure key priorities and accomplishments were communicated effectively, and Maria and I treasure her friendship,” said Governor Lee. “Casey has been an integral member of our team, and I have full confidence that her extensive communications experience will continue to serve Tennesseans well.”Ms. Sellers currently serves as Lee’s press secretary. Sellers has deep experience in state and federal political communications, including service with U.S. Representative David Kustoff of Tennessee and former U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee. Ms. Sellers earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.Jade Cooper Byers, currently deputy press secretary, will assume key responsibilities as Governor Lee’s press secretary. Ms. Byers earned her bachelor’s degree at Belmont University and has served Governor Lee since his successful primary run in 2018.