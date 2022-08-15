 Monday, August 15, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee Announces Key Governor's Office Appointments

Monday, August 15, 2022
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as chief legal counsel, effective Sept. 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as director of communications, effective Sept. 2. Mr. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee attorney general and reporter. Mr. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s re-election campaign in addition to starting a strategic communications venture for corporations and causes. 
 
“Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and Tennesseans will be well-represented by his service as Attorney General,” said Governor Lee.
“Erin is a dedicated public servant who will lead with integrity and bring significant expertise as chief legal counsel, and I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.” 
 
Ms. Merrick currently serves as Governor Lee’s deputy legal counsel, a role she has held since 2019. Previously, Ms. Merrick was an assistant attorney general in the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General, where she practiced state and federal civil litigation before both trial and appellate courts. Ms. Merrick earned her bachelor’s degree at American University and holds a master’s degree in economics and juris doctor from Vanderbilt University. 
 
“Laine’s leadership and insight as communications director and senior advisor have played an invaluable role in my administration. I commend her work to ensure key priorities and accomplishments were communicated effectively, and Maria and I treasure her friendship,” said Governor Lee. “Casey has been an integral member of our team, and I have full confidence that her extensive communications experience will continue to serve Tennesseans well.” 
 
Ms. Sellers currently serves as Lee’s press secretary. Sellers has deep experience in state and federal political communications, including service with U.S. Representative David Kustoff of Tennessee and former U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee. Ms. Sellers earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
 
Jade Cooper Byers, currently deputy press secretary, will assume key responsibilities as Governor Lee’s press secretary. Ms. Byers earned her bachelor’s degree at Belmont University and has served Governor Lee since his successful primary run in 2018.

Governor Lee Announces Key Governor's Office Appointments

Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Walker County Woman Arrested For Murder, Arson; Girl, 19, Died In Fire


Rossville Man, 30, Charged In Murder Of 16-Year-Old Boy; Says They Had 3-Month Beef

Chattanooga Police arrested Sylvester Andres Gambino in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Hispanic youth Friday near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of a shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months. Gambino, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide. On Friday at 4:59 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Avoid Electric Cars Like The Plague

A Friday article on Chattanoogan.com read in part: “Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle ‘living testbed,’ thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners. Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Lose Third Straight To Montgomery

The Chattanooga Lookouts came home on a high note last Tuesday after winning five of six games on the road at Birmingham. That badly-needed momentum didn’t last long as the Montgomery Biscuits came to town this week and did the same thing, winning five of six and the last three in a row following Sunday’s 9-6 victory at AT&T Field. The Lookouts collected 11 hits and they ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: We Need A Little Good News

Back in 1983, singer Anne Murray released a song entitled, "A Little Good News." The song basically told us there was nothing but bad news being reported each day, and people were getting tired of hearing the same old horrific stories about fires, shootings, weather tragedies and much more. She sang, " Just once how I'd like to see the headline say.....Not much to print today....can't ... (click for more)


