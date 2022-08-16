City Moving Forward On Setting Up Low-Barrier Homeless Shelter

The city is moving forward with setting up a low-barrier homeless shelter.

Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said two Requests for Proposals are being sent out.

One is for a planning consultant to help identify where the emergency shelter should be located.

The other is for a provider to operate the facility.

City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford said funds were set aside from federal American Rescue Plan grants for the shelter.

Chattanooga, like many other cities across the country, has experienced a steep rise in the number of homeless.

Many of them congregate along East 11th Street near the Community Kitchen that offers regular meals.