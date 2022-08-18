 Thursday, August 18, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department To Administer Monkeypox Vaccine To Eligible Individuals

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Starting Thursday, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering the monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, to eligible individuals in the community.

The Tennessee Department of Health recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox or people who may be at high risk of infection to monkeypox.

These individuals include:

·         Individuals with a known contact/exposure to monkeypox identified through public health interviews during the prior 14 days.

·         Individuals who might have been exposed to monkeypox in the past 14 days, including if they:

o   Are aware that a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.

o   Have had multiple sex partners in the past 14 days.

·         Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender nonconforming or gender non-binary individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

o   Having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex.

o   Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

o   Receiving medications to prevent HIV infection (HIV PrEP).


“The Health Department wishes to ensure that high-risk populations have access to this vaccine and that our community realizes there is no need to panic. Practicing good prevention habits such as avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, and washing your hands often will reduce transmission,” said Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Stephen Miller. “As a reminder, anyone who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk of contracting the virus.”



August 18, 2022

2 Indicted, Charged In Jefferson County Toddler's Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection with the death of a toddler that occurred earlier this year. In March, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents joined detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in ... (click for more)

2 Public Hearings Set On Millage Rate For Walker County

Two public hearings on the millage rate for Walker County Government take place next Thursday. These hearings only cover the millage rate for county maintenance and operation, and do not include any proposals made by the school system or any local city. The first hearing will be held at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring, Ga. on Aug. 25, at 8 a.m. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Volkswagen’s Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Loses Exhibition 3-2 To Visiting Kennesaw State

The Chattanooga indoor volleyball team opened its 2022 preseason slate with an exhibition against Kennesaw State inside Maclellan Gym on Wednesday night. The Mocs fell in a five-setter, 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7). Chloe Bryan led the Blue and Gold with 10 kills, while newcomer Halle Olson posted eight kills and nine digs. Defensively, Makenzie Jordan led the match ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)


