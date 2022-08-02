PHOTOS: U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry Site

August 3, 2022
August 2, 2022
Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky,
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, KORA Q
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked
Officials in Red Bank are establishing ways of getting citizens involved in the city's planning and decision making. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, three new boards were approved. The
At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word.
In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised
I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes.
It is with such whimsey I love listening
Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro.
The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster.
While working for the Pacific Coast League,
Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad.
Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took