 Monday, August 22, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, August 22, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

August 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

August 22, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 22, 2022

Mowbray Pike Closed Monday For Storm Tile Replacement


A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Mowbray Pike will be closed between Lewis Road and Sims Road on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Highway Department will be replacing a storm ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You For Supporting The Soddy Daisy Community Library's Celebration

I would like to take a moment to say thank you. I was a volunteer at the Soddy Daisy Community Library's WILD Community Elevation Celebration on Friday. We had so much support from our community partners and you, our neighbors, family, and friends. Thank you. Thank you to all the food trucks, vendors, and nonprofit partners who braved the weather to support our community. I saw ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors