Gas Prices Drop 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, August 22, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 52.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.03 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.76, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.00 while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.89 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 22, 2021: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
August 22, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
August 22, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 22, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
August 22, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 22, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 22, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)
August 22, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 22, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
August 22, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.58, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.67.
State of Tennessee- $3.42, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.48.
Huntsville- $3.46, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56. 

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."

August 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The Soddy Daisy Community Library's Celebration

I would like to take a moment to say thank you. I was a volunteer at the Soddy Daisy Community Library's WILD Community Elevation Celebration on Friday. We had so much support from our community partners and you, our neighbors, family, and friends. Thank you. Thank you to all the food trucks, vendors, and nonprofit partners who braved the weather to support our community. I saw ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


