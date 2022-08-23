Signal Mountain Looking For Best Live Streaming Option; Aims To Promote New Interest In Recycling

Proposals are being received to install an audio-visual system in the council chambers for live streaming council and other board meetings in the town of Signal Mountain. One consideration will be the ease of use for the system. The council is asking that any average board member could operate it with minimal instruction. The bids received so far each use different equipment and operate differently so Vice President Susannah Murdock requested that the companies proposing their services do a presentation to the council before a decision is made for which company to use.

The demonstrations are planned for the next regular council meeting in three weeks.

In an effort to revitalize the town’s recycling center, that has seen a decline in use, the council members discussed establishing a citizen’s advisory council for recycling. Encouraging residents to use the center by educating them and creating awareness of recycling are suggested goals that this committee could promote. The town plans to move from a single-stream model to one that collects clean, sorted goods and is looking at market prices to see what the items can be sold for. There may be a way to get income or at least break even, said Council member Andrew Gardner. Council member Elizabeth Baker suggested that the committee be made up of five residents who are passionate about recycling.

City Manager Elaine Brunelle reported that a group of graduate students at UTC have offered to work with the Signal Mountain parks board to study the town’s parks and create a detailed survey of them. Councilman Gardner, who is on the parks committee, welcomed the free study, saying it could help with efficient use of the parks and give good data.

Also discussed at the work session on Monday night were the purchase of equipment and use of professional services in the near future. Fire Chief Eric Mitchell is requesting to buy a new air compressor that would be used to refill air packs used by firefighters. This would replace the old compressor with one that has higher pressure. Quotes for all equipment are currently only valid for 30 days, he said. And the council would like to have more than one bid. The one that Chief Mitchell currently has will expire at the end of this month, and then the price is expected to go up. He will try to get other quotes before the end of August for comparison. If he sees if those new quotes are higher and that the price of the first one will be increased significantly when it is resubmitted, the council will hold a special called meeting on Friday, Aug. 26, to approve a purchase before the quote expires.

Another proposal may be on the agenda of that special called meeting which would be a vote to support a plan to transition IT services to an in-house operation. City Manager Brunelle has suggested hiring a full-time IT specialist, and retaining the current company that is providing IT services as a back-up during the transition. The future plan would be to hire a second IT employee for back-up and if the city gets to this point, there would be an independent IT department. At that point, the contrcted company would no longer be needed. Ms. Brunelle has interviewed three candidates for this position, one whom she said is very strong, and to whom she would like to make an offer. The first, full-time IT position is included in this year’s budget.

Changes are also being made to revamp the website and the city manager has already received proposals from companies that will completely redesign it to align with the needs of Signal Mountain. A wish-list of some capabilities of a new website includes the ease of getting information out to residents, that it be user friendly and can provide a way for feed-back from the public. It also must be able to store and maintain a document library. The council also wants the system to be compatible with a cell phone and to know that the site would be kept updated in future years.

Mayor Charles Poss told the new city manager that he appreciated the weekly updates that she has started providing to the council members each Friday, and offered for the council to do the same in return.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Signal Mountain Council will be Sept. 12.