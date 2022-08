Beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at mile marker 163 in Marion County for the Tennessee Valley Authority to repair damaged power lines.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route during this time.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.