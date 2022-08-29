Arson Suspect Sought In Fire At 23rd Street Food City Early Monday Morning

A passerby noticed a fire on Monday just before 1 a.m. next to the front door of the Food City grocery store at 1600 23rd Street.

The passerby, after calling 911, was able to knock down the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Chattanooga Fire Department units were able to finish putting out the fire before it damaged the interior of the building; however, there was damage to the exterior of the business.

The fire involved a garbage can and the shopping cart sanitation station. The store was closed at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are working with store managers to review potential security camera footage of the fire and who started the fire.