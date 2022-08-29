Ervin, Emma Louise

Emma Louise Ervin, 83, of Chattanooga, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in a Fort Oglethorpe, health care facility.
Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga, Inc.
August 29, 2022
Emma Louise Ervin, 83, of Chattanooga, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, in a Fort Oglethorpe, health care facility.
Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga, Inc. (click for more)
The W Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walden Ridge will be removing trees from their section of the W Road.
The Highway Department and Walden ... (click for more)
A man charged with killing a cat by crushing its head with some sort of blunt object told officers, "It was just a cat."
Travis Lee Lawson, 35, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals ... (click for more)
The W Road will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walden Ridge will be removing trees from their section of the W Road.
The Highway Department and Walden Ridge Utility will also be on the W Road for maintenance.
Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain ... (click for more)
Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons.
The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)
MedPageToday,com isn’t exactly a place you’d go for casual reading but over the weekend a story headline read, “Call Me In, Not Out, for My Transgressions” that was intended for doctors to read. Its theme was how respectful conversations can help physicians overcome implicit bias and improve patient care. Yet it is a lesson for all of us.
I am certainly not a doctor but my ... (click for more)
Oh those beautiful two words…GAME WEEK! It’s here. Finally. After months of preparation and a fall camp looking at all too familiar faces, the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs get to square off against their first opponent of the year, and there’s no time for easing into the campaign.
Southern Conference foe Wofford comes to the Scenic City Saturday. How unique is it for the Mocs ... (click for more)
The Southern Conference and the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team have revealed the upcoming 2022-23 conference slate which kicks off with a three-game road stint, the league office announced Monday morning.
The defending 2022 Southern Conference Tournament champions will begin its quest to a regular season title in Charleston, South Carolina at The Citadel on December 29 before ... (click for more)