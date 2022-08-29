Ervin, Emma Louise

Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons. The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)

MedPageToday,com isn’t exactly a place you’d go for casual reading but over the weekend a story headline read, “Call Me In, Not Out, for My Transgressions” that was intended for doctors to read. Its theme was how respectful conversations can help physicians overcome implicit bias and improve patient care. Yet it is a lesson for all of us. I am certainly not a doctor but my ... (click for more)