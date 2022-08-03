Police Blotter: Traveling Man Found Sleeping In Train Engine Cab; Woman Thinks Husband’s Mistress Is Filing False Police Reports Against Her

Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, who said that he has been riding on the trains and was looking for shelter when he entered the cab. The railroad supervisor did not want to prosecute the man who was then transported to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

Police saw an abandoned white Suzuki SUV parked in the ditch on Taylor Street. It was unoccupied and out of the roadway. Police ran the vehicle registration and it did not return as stolen. A city abandoned vehicle sticker was placed on the windshield. Police were unable to locate the owner.

* * *

Police responded to I-75 northbound where a car had slid into the guardrail after hydroplaning across the highway, causing damage to the guardrail.

* * *

A man on Skyline Drive said he came to his mother’s house and paid her $600 in rent. He said his mother and ex-boyfriend got into an argument and the ex-boyfriend left the house, so the man told his mother he would stay with her. The man said that morning he woke up and found his ex-girlfriend sitting in the house and didn't know how she got inside. When he saw her, he became very upset and started yelling at both his mother and ex-girlfriend. The man said he was going to leave and going to head to the airport. Police spoke with the man’s mother who said he was in the house since yesterday evening and had been cussing and yelling at her all last night and this morning. She wanted him out of her house and not to come back. The man said he wasn't going to come back and was trespassed. Police gave the man a ride to the airport.

* * *

A man told police he was staying at the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. with a woman and man when they were kicked out. The man said the woman took a speaker and night vision goggles out of his bag while he was not in the room. He said both items were worth $400 total. He didn’t see the woman take the items.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone stole her wallet and its contents from her purse while she was at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club at 1511 Riverview Road. She said several of the credit and debit cards were used without her permission. The charges included $500 to her stolen American Express credit card at Best Buy, 5591 Highway 153; $424 to her stolen Capitol One credit card at Target, 5579 Highway 153; $424 to her stolen Health Savings Account debit card at Target, 5579 Highway 153; and three charges of $96.84, $327.74 and $500 to her stolen Capitol One credit card at Game Stop, 5591 Highway 153. The woman said a stranger found and returned her driver’s license, First Horizon debit card, CVS card and health insurance card on Hixson Pike, approximately three or four miles from Chattanooga Golf and Country Club.

* * *

A man who lives on N. Larchmont told police he was currently out of town and his neighbor came and rang his doorbell. He is suspicious of his neighbor’s intentions of being on the property. The man requested documentation of his neighbor ringing his doorbell.

* * *

A man was locked out of his apartment on Tunnel Boulevard and had multiple young kids inside the home. Fire forced entry causing damage to the door.

* * *

A man on Forest Villas Circle told police someone stole keys and a checkbook out of his Chevrolet Silverado. He said other items in the truck had been moved within the truck.

* * *

A woman on Camellia Drive told police someone stole a bicycle off her porch. She said the bicycle was found on a trail approximately five miles from her home.

* * *

A man on Graysville Road told police a vehicle knocked off the mailbox and hit the concrete wall in his front yard. The driver of the vehicle said the front right tire went off the road which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The driver also said the vehicle hit the mailbox, then the concrete wall, and ended up in the ditch. The driver was not injured. His vehicle was towed by Don Yates Wrecker.

* * *

Police attempted a traffic stop on East Brainerd Road and Reserve Way after observing a vehicle speeding, failing to maintain its lane, and braking erratically. Officers initiated the emergency lights and sirens. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and continued west on East Brainerd Road.

* * *

A woman on N. Willow Street told police a woman was banging on her apartment door and was also bothering her neighbors. The woman was not present when police arrived and had already left. Police checked the area to speak with her but she wasn’t found.

* * *

The manager of AT&T at 4608 St Elmo Ave. told police the catalytic converters were cut off of three of the company bucket trucks. Someone had pulled the fence back where it had been cut before to get onto the property. This is the second time this has happened within the last few months.

* * *

A woman on Cheviot Drive told police after searching her name online she discovered that there are many police reports and arrests around the country, outside of Chattanooga, that have her listed as the suspect. She suspects this is being done fraudulently by her husband's mistress. Police recommended that she contact the agencies where the reports and arrest are out of to clarify or resolve this.