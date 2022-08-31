September 2, 2022
August 31, 2022
Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)
The new 11-member County Commission will need to find a replacement magistrate.
Magistrate Andrew Basler submitted his resignation, saying he is joining the district attorney's office under ... (click for more)
Cleveland Police Department officers responded at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday, to a shots fired call in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue.
Cleveland Police officers located multiple ... (click for more)
Magistrate Andrew Basler submitted his resignation, saying he is joining the district attorney's office under new DA Coty Wamp.
Candidates interested in being named magistrate should submit their application to the County Commission office by Sept. 14 at noon.
The Commission will interview candidates ... (click for more)
I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)
Tomorrow, Hamilton County will swear in a new generation of leadership. In my life, it will be the first changing of the guard of a Republican Government.
We have been truly blessed to have leaders that have been fiscal stewards of our county, obtaining its AAA bond rating. It is incumbent upon us to preserve that legacy while finding responsible avenues for growth as we ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season.
Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach.
Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors
Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades.
The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)