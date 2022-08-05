Mowbray Pike To Close For 3 Days

The Hamilton County Highway Department will close Mowbray Pike on Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to replace some storm drain tile.

The road will reopen each evening.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Millsap Road and Indian Ridge Road since there will be an open trench for a good portion of each day.

Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road as alternate routes to and from Mowbray Mountain.