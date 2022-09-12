 Monday, September 12, 2022 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, September 12, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

September 12, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 12, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Sept. 5-11

September 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 5-11: ELROD QUINTON JEARMAL B/M 37 RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY HOLLAND DAVID KEITH W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS OF METH LANSMAN ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAZELYAN, RUSLAN Y 124 LUKE NE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Sept. 5-11

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 5-11: ELROD QUINTON JEARMAL B/M 37 RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY HOLLAND DAVID KEITH W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS OF METH LANSMAN BRANDON LEE W/M 33 MISD OFFICER RUSS CRIMINAL TRESPASS GRANT ELIJAH TYLER W/M 17 FELONY OFFICER HINCH ENTERING AUTO X2, THEFT BY TAKING X2 SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER BROOME ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors