Gas Prices Drop 17.8 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, September 12, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.85 while the most expensive was $3.43, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.85 while the highest was $4.00, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 12, 2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)
September 12, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 12, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 12, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
September 12, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 12, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
September 12, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
September 12, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
September 12, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
September 12, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.32, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42.
State of Tennessee- $3.23, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34.
Huntsville- $3.28, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36. 

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week. But, we're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead."

