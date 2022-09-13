September 13, 2022
A man who was a carjacking victim on Sept. 5 on E. 21st Street said two men came out from behind bushes across the street and one of them who was armed with a gun threatened to shoot him in the leg.
He said he got a look at one of the men because he initially did not have a neck gator over his face. He said he could see the man had a goatee.
The Highway Department will be closing Mowbray Pike on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to complete work on some storm drain tile.
The road will be closed to all traffic Between Millsap Road and Indian Ridge Road as there will be an open trench for a good portion of the day.
Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road as alternate ... (click for more)
Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day.
The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne.
Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic.
The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State.
Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more.
