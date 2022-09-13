A man who was a carjacking victim on Sept. 5 on E. 21st Street said two men came out from behind bushes across the street and one of them who was armed with a gun threatened to shoot him in the leg. He said he got a look at one of the men because he initially did not have a neck gator over his face. He said he could see the man had a goatee. The victim later picked Gregory ... (click for more)