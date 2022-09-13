City Council Candidate Marie Mott Curses Police, Claims Racism In Traffic Stop

City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene Noel are in a Thursday runoff.

Police said her 2004 Nissan Xterra was stopped because the front passenger light was not working.

The officer said Ms. Mott "became agitated and aggressive" when she was asked for her driver's license, registration and proof of insurance.

She said the light law violation was not a reason to be pulled over and was not a crime.

Ms. Mott provided her driver's license, but refused to hand over her registration and proof of insurance, saying police did not need it.

She "began yelling and cursing at police, saying police only initiated the traffic stop because 'she was black.' "

When she was asked if the vehicle belonged to her, she said, "Are you f--king kidding me?"

Police said Ms. Mott continued to yell from inside her vehicle.

She asked a female officer who came to assist, "Who the f--- are you?"

The report says the female officer politely identified herself, and Ms. Mott continued to yell.

Police cited Ms. Mott for a light law violation, failure to have insurance, and improper display of the tag. After being told this, Ms. Mott said multiple times she was not getting a ticket for improper display.

Ms. Mott was allowed out of the car so she could be shown the tag display. She then said, "This is b--- s--t."

She pulled back her decorative display to show the year 2023 and said, "What the f--k are you talking about?"

Ms. Mott did eventually sign for the citations.

Police said the body cam could not be released since it is an active investigation.



