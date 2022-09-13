 Tuesday, September 13, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Council Candidate Marie Mott Curses Police, Claims Racism In Traffic Stop

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene Noel are in a Thursday runoff.

Police said her 2004 Nissan Xterra was stopped because the front passenger light was not working.

The officer said Ms. Mott "became agitated and aggressive" when she was asked for her driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. 

She said the light law violation was not a reason to be pulled over and was not a crime.

Ms. Mott provided her driver's license, but refused to hand over her registration and proof of insurance, saying police did not need it.

She "began yelling and cursing at police, saying police only initiated the traffic stop because 'she was black.' "

When she was asked if the vehicle belonged to her, she said, "Are you f--king kidding me?"

Police said Ms. Mott continued to yell from inside her vehicle.

She asked a female officer who came to assist, "Who the f--- are you?"

The report says the female officer politely identified herself, and Ms. Mott continued to yell.

Police cited Ms. Mott for a light law violation, failure to have insurance, and improper display of the tag. After being told this, Ms. Mott said multiple times she was not getting a ticket for improper display.

Ms. Mott was allowed out of the car so she could be shown the tag display. She then said, "This is b--- s--t."

She pulled back her decorative display to show the year 2023 and said, "What the f--k are you talking about?"

Ms. Mott did eventually sign for the citations.

Police said the body cam could not be released since it is an active investigation.

 

 



September 13, 2022

Walker County Gets EDGE Grant For Expansion Of Roper Plant At LaFayette

After working for over a year to get an EDGE grant from the state of Georgia, the Walker County Development Authority on Tuesday voted to officially authorize signing the Memo of Understanding between the Roper Corporation in LaFayette and Walker County. The purpose of an EDGE grant, which comes from the state through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is to increase capacity ... (click for more)

Ingenious Foundryman John T. Cahill Built Homes On Pine, College Streets; Died At 33

The ingenious foundryman John T. Cahill built a "neat two-story dwelling" on Pine between Fourth and Fifth in 1879. His father, the molder William Cahill, lived there. The brickmaker John W. Wells provided brick portions of the home, and a Mr. Dorn was the carpenter. John Cahill was born in Lynchburg, Va., in 1855. His parents, William and Margaret Maher Cahill, were natives ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT’s fans, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)


