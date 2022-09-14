Beck Advocates Reallocating Some Federal COVID Funds

 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

County Commissioner Greg Beck is advocating that the newly installed commission reallocate some of the federal COVID funds.

The millions in special funding coming to the county were all doled out prior to the start of the new commission.

Commissioner Beck said, "The community is demanding that certain funds be reallocated.

"We need to revisit some of the funding decisions and make sure that all districts are well served."

He said the commission should visit with Finance Director Lee Brouner "to see if we can make some adjustments."

 


City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday. Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene ... (click for more)

With the city council approval of a $10 million loan, the city of East Ridge is moving forward with several large projects. The loan agreement with the Public Building Authority of the city of ... (click for more)

The Health Department will offer multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events on Saturday. On Saturday, Sequuoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 ... (click for more)



City Council candidate Marie Mott cursed police and claimed racism during a traffic stop on Cooley Street shortly before midnight on Sunday. Ms. Mott and interim District 8 Councilwoman Marvene Noel are in a Thursday runoff. Police said her 2004 Nissan Xterra was stopped because the front passenger light was not working. The officer said Ms. Mott "became agitated and aggressive" ... (click for more)

With the city council approval of a $10 million loan, the city of East Ridge is moving forward with several large projects. The loan agreement with the Public Building Authority of the city of Clarksville will provide funding for three developments. Those projects include building a road from both ends of North Mack Smith Road into the new Gateway development near the Red Wolves ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Rheubin Taylor

Let the political follies begin in county government, so the rabbit hole decent begins. At present comes his majesty Wamp ordering the exile of the most seasoned and knowledgeable County Attorney Rheubin Taylor in a forced retirement scenario, citing Taylor’s age and years of service. Last time I checked ordering employees out the door due to age is quite problematic, as Taylor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn’t know, and we’ll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot’s Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The ... (click for more)

Sports

Christian Roa Masterful As Lookouts Win, 6-2

It was a perfect night for baseball at AT&T Field Tuesday night. And the Chattanooga Lookouts responded with perhaps their best game of the season as they defeated the Tennessee Smokies by a 6-2 final. Temperatures were nice and almost cool at times while the humidity was lower than normal. The sparse crowd of just 1,561 fans more than got their money’s worth as the home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT’s fans, ... (click for more)


