Beck Advocates Reallocating Some Federal COVID Funds

County Commissioner Greg Beck is advocating that the newly installed commission reallocate some of the federal COVID funds.

The millions in special funding coming to the county were all doled out prior to the start of the new commission.

Commissioner Beck said, "The community is demanding that certain funds be reallocated.

"We need to revisit some of the funding decisions and make sure that all districts are well served."

He said the commission should visit with Finance Director Lee Brouner "to see if we can make some adjustments."