Pharmacist Beecher Coleman Built Home With A View At 32 East Terrace

Beecher Coleman house on the East Terrace - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Pharmacist Lawrence Beecher Coleman built a home with a view across downtown and beyond Missionary Ridge around 1906. It was at 32 East Terrace at the top of Cameron Hill.

The Coleman house had a long front porch, and it featured six fireplaces.

Coleman was a clerk for the druggist R.J. Miller and was living on Oak Street in 1887. By 1891, the firm was called L.B. Coleman & Co. with Miller as his associate. He was living on Houston Street at this time.

When he was able to build his home on Cameron Hill, Coleman was a pharmacist at the Read House Drug Store. Earlier he operated Beecher Coleman Drug Company on W. 9th Street. Then he also worked at the Live and Let Live Drug Company as well as for Jo Anderson and for the Morrisons.

Coleman was an ardent football fan.

He married Gertrude Callahan of Chattanooga. Their children included Mrs. Joe F. Lessig, Elizabeth and Jean.

The Colemans were only on the East Terrace for a few years before the house passed to many other owners. William K. Thomasson lived there in 1911 when he was bookkeeper for Joseph T. Thomasson wholesale grain. It passed on to James G. Grigsby, engineer for the Southern Railway.

Other owners of 32 (by now 932) East Terrace included Mrs. Nannie Fair and Miss Pearl Oliver.

Marion T. and Ethel P. Mason were there at the start of World War II. M.T. Mason was in maintenance at the Post Office.

Thomas Burkeen was the owner of 932 East Terrace in its final days.

Beecher Coleman became ill toward the end of 1918, and he went to the home of his parents in Cleveland, Tn. His father was Rev. George W. Coleman. He died there after an illness of several weeks. He also left behind four sisters, including Mrs. R.J. Miller of Chattanooga.