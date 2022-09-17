 Saturday, September 17, 2022 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA 
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLANK, BENJAMIN HERMANN 
4490 5TH AVE NW NAPLES, 34119 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN 
3368 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

BUSH, LARRISHA 
220 CULVER STREET APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063206 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CABRERA, ROBERT A 
21274 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE 
241 VALLEY VIEW DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILEL SANDOVAL, ROXANA 
2315 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COATS, JASPER HADEN 
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANFIELD, PHILLIP EUGENE 
12804CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ 
604 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

DALEY, TAMEA ELAINE 
2901 SW PLEASANT GROVE PL CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN 
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE 
314 MCBRIEN RD, APT A16 CHATTANOOGA, 374114822 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODWIN, DEMARIO ANTIONE 
1410 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON 
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEIL, TRINITY MICHELLE- LYNN 
14306 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, MICHAEL SHANE 
140 STEPHEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLAND, KRISTA J 
2501 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUBBARD, TREDARIUS J 
1116 LINCOLN PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374045006 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGGRAVATED)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON 
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLATRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH 
11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DUSTIN 
2524 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMI

KIRKWOOD, CADEDRIA A 
2009 WINDSOR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN 
727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ 
2017 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043616 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS 
6403 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEOPO

MILLER, THOMAS MICHAEL 
4761 POCLET RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLS, KEILYNN PATRINA 
1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MITCHELL, GARY LEBRON 
1800 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT

MORRIS, EDWARD JAMES 
5313 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEWSON, MARTHA ANN 
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1500 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES 
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIPPY, MATTHEW RYAN 
1431 WILLIE BRANCH CENTERVILLE, 37033 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY

RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS 
3368 WINTERS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER 
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PEITION TO REVOKE(POSSESSION OF HERION)

SMALL, EMMA SUE JANE 
721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052243 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, TYRUS ORELL 
4805 ROGERS APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS 
6757 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOLF, PORTER QUINN 
309 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432840 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETITION TO REVOKE

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS 
7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
ASSAULT

WEISS, MARSHA RONNIE 
5873 LAKE RESORT TER APT C 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN 
200 JAMES ST Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WOODRUFF, JOHNNY LEE 
116 GROVE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111743 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

