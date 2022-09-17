Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLANK, BENJAMIN HERMANN
4490 5TH AVE NW NAPLES, 34119
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN
3368 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
BUSH, LARRISHA
220 CULVER STREET APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063206
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CABRERA, ROBERT A
21274 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE
241 VALLEY VIEW DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILEL SANDOVAL, ROXANA
2315 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COATS, JASPER HADEN
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANFIELD, PHILLIP EUGENE
12804CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ
604 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
DALEY, TAMEA ELAINE
2901 SW PLEASANT GROVE PL CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE
314 MCBRIEN RD, APT A16 CHATTANOOGA, 374114822
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODWIN, DEMARIO ANTIONE
1410 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEIL, TRINITY MICHELLE- LYNN
14306 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, MICHAEL SHANE
140 STEPHEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLAND, KRISTA J
2501 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, TREDARIUS J
1116 LINCOLN PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374045006
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGGRAVATED)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLATRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH
11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DUSTIN
2524 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSS.OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMI
KIRKWOOD, CADEDRIA A
2009 WINDSOR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN
727 E.
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ
2017 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043616
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
6403 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEOPO
MILLER, THOMAS MICHAEL
4761 POCLET RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLS, KEILYNN PATRINA
1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MITCHELL, GARY LEBRON
1800 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
MORRIS, EDWARD JAMES
5313 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEWSON, MARTHA ANN
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
1500 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIPPY, MATTHEW RYAN
1431 WILLIE BRANCH CENTERVILLE, 37033
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS
3368 WINTERS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PEITION TO REVOKE(POSSESSION OF HERION)
SMALL, EMMA SUE JANE
721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052243
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, TYRUS ORELL
4805 ROGERS APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS
6757 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOLF, PORTER QUINN
309 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432840
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETITION TO REVOKE
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS
7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
ASSAULT
WEISS, MARSHA RONNIE
5873 LAKE RESORT TER APT C 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN
200 JAMES ST Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WOODRUFF, JOHNNY LEE
116 GROVE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111743
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)