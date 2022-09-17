Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA

314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLANK, BENJAMIN HERMANN

4490 5TH AVE NW NAPLES, 34119

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

3368 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BUSH, LARRISHA

220 CULVER STREET APT 36 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063206

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CABRERA, ROBERT A

21274 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CHANDLER, BRANDON LEE

241 VALLEY VIEW DR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHILEL SANDOVAL, ROXANA

2315 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COATS, JASPER HADEN

3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRANFIELD, PHILLIP EUGENE

12804CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY



CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ

604 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)



DALEY, TAMEA ELAINE

2901 SW PLEASANT GROVE PL CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN

614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELLIS, CHARITY MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOINES, CHRISTOPHER MAURICE

314 MCBRIEN RD, APT A16 CHATTANOOGA, 374114822

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODWIN, DEMARIO ANTIONE

1410 LAFAYETTE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEIL, TRINITY MICHELLE- LYNN

14306 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENRY, MICHAEL SHANE

140 STEPHEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLAND, KRISTA J

2501 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUBBARD, TREDARIUS J

1116 LINCOLN PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374045006

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGGRAVATED)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS



JOHNSON, AUSTIN DAWSON

807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLATRANT NONSUPPORT



JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH

11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, DUSTIN

2524 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSS.OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METHAMPHETAMI



KIRKWOOD, CADEDRIA A

2009 WINDSOR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN

727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONMARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ2017 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043616Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS6403 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DEADLY WEOPOMILLER, THOMAS MICHAEL4761 POCLET RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMILLS, KEILYNN PATRINA1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MITCHELL, GARY LEBRON1800 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYSEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACTMORRIS, EDWARD JAMES5313 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIUNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANEWSON, MARTHA ANN500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD1500 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORQUALLS, KENNETH JAMES589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIPPY, MATTHEW RYAN1431 WILLIE BRANCH CENTERVILLE, 37033Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYRUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS3368 WINTERS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePEITION TO REVOKE(POSSESSION OF HERION)SMALL, EMMA SUE JANE721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052243Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, TYRUS ORELL4805 ROGERS APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS6757 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTOLF, PORTER QUINN309 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE5714 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432840Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPETITION TO REVOKEWATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS7619 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000ASSAULTWEISS, MARSHA RONNIE5873 LAKE RESORT TER APT C 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYWIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN200 JAMES ST Rossville, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWOODRUFF, JOHNNY LEE116 GROVE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111743Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)