Police Blotter: Intoxicated Man Kicked Off Greyhound Bus; Police Search For Elusive Suspects On Train

A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated man. He said he was unhappy because he was kicked off a Greyhound bus for being drunk. He said he wasn’t drunk but was asleep. He also said he had a couple beers at 6 p.m. the prior night. The man said he wanted to get to his destination and home in Murfreesboro. The security guard said the business would cooperate and get the man home if he would sober up first. The security guard said he didn’t want the man on property until he was sober. The officer told the man this and explained that if he came back when sober they will work with him. The man complied and left the property to sober up. Based on the officer’s observations of the man and his current level of intoxication as well as his level of compliance with police, the officer didn’t believe he posed a danger to himself and/or others.

While on routine patrol, an officer saw a vehicle parked in the rear of the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. with damage to the front of the vehicle. The vehicle also had a damaged windshield on both the driver side and passenger side. The plate was run through NCIC and did not return as stolen. There were no illegal items in the car in plain view. Police asked dispatch to search for BOLOs involving the vehicle and nothing returned.

Police responded to a vandalism call at the EPB Health Center at 1413 McCallie Ave. A security guard told police while he was making his rounds, he noticed a glass door had been damaged by pieces of brick. The security guard reported when he checked the area at 10:30 p.m. there was no damage. The window was smashed and spiderwebbed, however was still together. The door value is estimated at $1,500.

Police were dispatched to Brainerd Road on a report of a white female walking topless along the road. Police spoke with the woman who was seen walking with shorts and a bra on. The officer stopped to check on her and she said she was just hot from walking and then put her shirt back on. The officer ran her through NCIC and she didn’t have any valid warrants.

An officer initiated a foot patrol at 602 Walnut St. because it is a known location of homeless individuals trespassing. The officer didn’t see any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals in the area. The officer did see a white Honda CR-V and ran it through dispatch but it had not been reported stolen. Its owner was local to the area of listed address.

While on routine patrol an officer saw a man at a building on E. Main Street with a no trespassing sign. The officer spoke with the man and he said he had permission from the property owner to be on the property and he himself put up the no trespassing sign to keep people from bothering him. Police will contact the business during business hours to verify his statements.

A woman on Vista Drive told police she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend and she didn’t need police or EMS. The boyfriend had left before police arrived.

While on routine patrol of the area, an officer saw a vehicle parked at Benjamin's Lab at 2601 Carr St. in the parking lot while they were closed. Police ran the tag and it came back to a motorcycle. The tag was registered to a man in Russellville, Tn. The tag was displayed on an Escalade. Police then ran the VIN and the vehicle showed up. The vehicle was registered to a man in Chattanooga. The vehicle was not stolen through NCIC. There was nothing illegal in the vehicle in plain view.

An anonymous caller told police there was a white male, about 60 years old, nude in the alley behind the Read House at 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The man was last seen walking toward Chestnut Street wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts and carrying a backpack.

An officer was called to back other agency at 500 Wauhatchie Pike where a Marion County deputy saw three individuals on the train avoiding him and the deputy believed he saw one wearing a jail outfit. The train car the deputy said was labeled as 417. The train engineer was going to stop at the above location so that units could attempt to locate the train. Dispatch was providing updates of where the train was stopping and gave the area of Harrison Pike and Forest Road. While attempting to locate the train, the officer drove on an access road for the train tracks off of Harrison Pike and saw a GMC Terrain parked at a dead end directly next to the train tracks. When the officer pulled towards the vehicle, the driver started it and drove towards the patrol vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. The officer asked the woman what she was doing and she said she works for the railroad, however did not have her railroad identification on her. She also said she was waiting for her boyfriend and she was meeting him there. She said her boyfriend was a conductor for Norfolk Southern. It was explained to the woman about the train and occupants that were described and she said she didn’t know. She consented to a search of her car to verify that she had not picked anyone up. She said she wasn’t going to stay in the area any longer and left. The train was located in the rail yard on Sholar Avenue and the train car was found secured.