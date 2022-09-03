 Friday, September 2, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, CANNON R 
1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT 
1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLANKS, DEBORAH JEAN 
165 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BONILLA, ALEX 
1915 CENTRAL STREET NW APT 17 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BORKMAN, GINGER SHAWN 
126 PACIFIC WAY UNIT 28 DALTON, 307212205 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155822 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE 
5140 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161931 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DUNN, RICHARD LAMAR 
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MONEY LAUNDERING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DURHAM, JASON MARK 
224 RANDOLPH SAMPLES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL 
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FIELDS, LAKRESHA QUISHETA 
508 HAYMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GASS, JULIE ANDREA 
5953 BRAINDERD RD/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOODLOE, ELIZABETH J 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY 
286 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAMILL, JONATHAN MARK 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215641 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, BRANDON MAURICE 
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE 
12007 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HEIMBERG, ROBERT ALLEN 
2527 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, RANDY ERNESTO 
3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH 
11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE 
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 83 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LIVELY, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER 
790 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374036822 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

MALONE, JUBAYYA L 
1583 PINE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON 
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073612 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ 
2510 Oak St Chattanooga, 374041616 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OREND, FRANK JOSEPH 
1132 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHARR, JOHNNY RAY 
5014 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE 
457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROACH, ELIZABETH 
595 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN 
2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH 
1297 PRESTON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

STINES, RICHARD ARVIN 
515 KAREN STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATSON, IYSIS 
1007 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WEBB, JACKIE LEE 
2003 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA PAROLE AND PARDONS)

WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING   


