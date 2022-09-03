Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, CANNON R
1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLANKS, DEBORAH JEAN
165 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BONILLA, ALEX
1915 CENTRAL STREET NW APT 17 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BORKMAN, GINGER SHAWN
126 PACIFIC WAY UNIT 28 DALTON, 307212205
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
Homeless Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155822
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE
5140 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161931
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, RICHARD LAMAR
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MONEY LAUNDERING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DURHAM, JASON MARK
224 RANDOLPH SAMPLES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY D
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FIELDS, LAKRESHA QUISHETA
508 HAYMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GASS, JULIE ANDREA
5953 BRAINDERD RD/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOODLOE, ELIZABETH J
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY
286 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMILL, JONATHAN MARK
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215641
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, BRANDON MAURICE
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
12007 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HEIMBERG, ROBERT ALLEN
2527 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, RANDY ERNESTO
3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH
11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 83 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LIVELY, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER
790 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374036822
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
MALONE, JUBAYYA L
1583 PINE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073612
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ
2510 Oak St Chattanooga, 374041616
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OREND, FRANK JOSEPH
1132 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHARR, JOHNNY RAY
5014 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROACH, ELIZABETH
595 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH
1297 PRESTON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
STINES, RICHARD ARVIN
515 KAREN STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATSON, IYSIS
1007 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WEBB, JACKIE LEE
2003 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA PAROLE AND PARDONS)
WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING