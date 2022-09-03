Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, CANNON R

1644 HARPETH RUN DR NASHVILLE, 37221

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLANKS, DEBORAH JEAN

165 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BONILLA, ALEX

1915 CENTRAL STREET NW APT 17 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BORKMAN, GINGER SHAWN

126 PACIFIC WAY UNIT 28 DALTON, 307212205

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Homeless Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374155822Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCOX, JERMAINE MONTEQUE5140 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161931Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDUNN, RICHARD LAMAR2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMONEY LAUNDERINGTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDURHAM, JASON MARK224 RANDOLPH SAMPLES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATIONENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY DPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFIELDS, LAKRESHA QUISHETA508 HAYMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGASS, JULIE ANDREA5953 BRAINDERD RD/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGOODLOE, ELIZABETH J4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY286 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAMILL, JONATHAN MARK1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215641Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARGISS, DAVID WAYNE633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARRIS, BRANDON MAURICE7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, MICHAEL WAYNE12007 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTHEIMBERG, ROBERT ALLEN2527 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, RANDY ERNESTO3632 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 83 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLIVELY, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER790 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374036822Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTSPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONCIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATIONMALONE, JUBAYYA L1583 PINE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON2774 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073612Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNORTH, JANAQUEL MARQUEZ2510 Oak St Chattanooga, 374041616Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOREND, FRANK JOSEPH1132 HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHARR, JOHNNY RAY5014 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE457 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041466Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTROACH, ELIZABETH595 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH1297 PRESTON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORSTINES, RICHARD ARVIN515 KAREN STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATSON, IYSIS1007 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWEBB, JACKIE LEE2003 EAST 32ND ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (GEORGIA PAROLE AND PARDONS)WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALIHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING