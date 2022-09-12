Latest Headlines
Dalton Man Found Guilty In Stabbing Woman Who Let Him Stay With Her
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
Weston Wamp Lists Accomplishments In 1st 100 Days In Office
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
Catoosa County Resident Arrested On Battery Warrants During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
Lady Raider Wrestlers Make Mat History At Jim Smiddy Arena
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/9/2022
Fire Displaces 5 Families In Red Bank Thursday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
Cost Of New Tyner School Soars To $95.9 Million; County Being Asked To Come Up With Another $16 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
  • 9/23/2020

City Board Approves Hyatt Hotel For Main Street Despite Height Concerns
  • 12/8/2022
Happenings
East Brainerd And Ooltewah Collegedale Chamber Councils Announce Run For Their Future: Supporting Hamilton County Schools
  • 12/8/2022
Whitfield County Real Estate Deeds Go Digital
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 12/9/2022
Hall Named Whitfield County Employee Of The Year
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
Text Request Earns Great Place To Work Certification
  • 12/8/2022
StoneLoads Partners With Loadsmart To Offer Instant Freight Quotes
  • 12/7/2022
Tennessee To Receive $13 Million From Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Student Scene
Tiffany Townsend Named Baylor's Chief Advancement Officer
GNTC Student Earns Degree In Surgical Technology While Serving In Georgia Army National Guard
Watergate Reporter Inspires Southern Adventist University Journalism Students And Others
Living Well
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
Orange Grove To Open First Group Home In Georgia; Open House/Ribbon Cutting Thursday
  • 12/8/2022
Morning Pointe Names Willingham And Lee As 2022 Exceeding Expectations Winners
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Chattanooga Bible Institute/Richmont To Celebrate Its 90th Anniversary
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Robert Howard Lewis II
Josephine Elaine Boyer
Harvey Cornelius Broadnax
Area Obituaries
Guffey, James Edwin (Athens)
  • 12/9/2022
Smith, Patricia Ann (Cleveland)
Hart, Jack Summers (LaFayette)
