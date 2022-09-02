 Sunday, September 4, 2022 74.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Realtor Henry Trent Olmsted Had Spacious Home Near The Top Of West Sixth Street

Friday, September 2, 2022

  • Henry Trent Olmsted

  • Mrs. Harry Olmsted

  • H.T. Olmsted home on Vine Street was built in 1905

  • Downtown sign proclaims "Olmsted Sells The Earth"


Henry Trent Olmsted made his way to Chattanooga via Hartford, Conn., and Dunlap, Iowa, and had a spacious home next to Tomlinson Fort's three-story beauty on West Sixth Street on Cameron Hill.

Olmsted was born in 1847 in Hartford. His parents moved to Dunlap when he was 10. From there he made his way to Chattanooga in 1883. He had married Mary Seymour of Newington, Conn., in 1875.

Olmstead became a principal in both a lumber plant and a company that built chairs. He was a partner with John M. Stivers and W.B. Seymour in the lumber yard. He was secretary-treasurer of the Chattanooga Chair Company.

As Chattanooga real estate headed for a Boom period, H.T. Olmsted switched to that prosperous field, joining with Sam Divine and C.V. Brown. He afterward was president of the Southern Loan & Land Company. Later, when his three sons were older, he formed H.T. Olmsted & Sons. He accumulated a number of valuable real estate parcels. After he retired in 1907, the firm became H.T. Olmsted's Sons. Later it was just Olmsted's when the sons were no longer involved. Harry Olmsted died before his father. Roland Olmsted remained in Chattanooga, while George C. Olmsted lived in Minneapolis. A daughter, Mrs. W.R. Butler, was in Chicago.

The Olmsteds lived for many years near the top of Cameron Hill. The house was at 607 W. Sixth St. in the block between Pleasant (later part of Cypress) and Magazine (later part of East Terrace).

Around 1904, Henry T. Olmsted built a fine home on Vine Street in Fort Wood.

He remained a staunch member of Second Presbyterian Church, which was just down from West Sixth.

The Olmsteds were still on Vine Street when he died in 1917.  

Roland Olmsted had a fine home with manicured grounds on Manchester Avenue in Riverview. He was president of Fidelity Trust Co.

The house at 607 W. Sixth St. was occupied by Patrick F. Fitzgibbons, vice president of McLean Lumber Company. Later the Austin A. Greens lived there for many years.

By 1955 as its end neared, the big Olmsted home was divided into six apartments.

 

 


September 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

September 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Intoxicated Man Kicked Off Greyhound Bus; Police Search For Elusive Suspects On Train


A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated ... (click for more)



Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (2)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Pitch A Shutout Over Wofford, 31-0

There’s been an awful lot of hype written and spoken about the Chattanooga Mocs and the potential them have for an outstanding football season. After all, the Mocs were picked to win the Southern Conference by both the media and coaches, so who knows as we’re in the first week of September and one game has been played? The Mocs got off on the right foot at Finley Stadium/Davenport ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)


