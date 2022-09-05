 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Die In Crash Of Small Plane In Bradley County Near The Polk County Line; Plane Was Headed To Asheville

Monday, September 5, 2022

Two people died in the crash of a small plane in Bradley County near the Polk County line on late Saturday afternoon. The pilot and passenger had been on a Labor Day trip from Asheville, N.C., to Arlington, Tex., and was headed back to Asheville.

At 5:13 p.m. the initial report of a plane crash in southeast Bradley County was called into the Bradley County 911 Center.

Bradley County Fire Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and a Bradley County EMA immediately responded to the scene.

After a brief search the crash site was located in a heavily wooded area on Linden Drive near Waterlevel Highway.

Debris from a single engine prop plane was discovered across several hundred yards.

It appears two people were on board, and both are deceased, officials said.

The Bradley County Medical examiner was on scene and in the process of removing the bodies.

The FAA and NTSB will be leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The area has been cordoned off and will be secured overnight by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office until federal investigators arrive Tuesday.


September 6, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Gives Intoxicated Man Walking In Street A Ride Home; Officer Finds 12 Spent Shell Casings On Arlington Avenue

September 5, 2022

Customers Of Summerville, Ga. Water Utility Told To Boil Their Water


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY 511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with ... (click for more)

Customers of the Summerville, Ga., Water Utility District have been told to boil any water used for drinking or cookimg until advised that the water is safe. Officials said the water supply ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY 511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BUCKNER, CODY AME 3218 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officer Gives Intoxicated Man Walking In Street A Ride Home; Officer Finds 12 Spent Shell Casings On Arlington Avenue

While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with the man. He said he was walking home from a bar and didn't want to drive knowing he was too intoxicated to do so. After running him in NCIC and determining he was clean, the officer gave ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

UTC's Lowery Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week

The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs 31-0 win over Wofford was a definitive beginning putting the good guys atop the Southern Conference standings from the start. Sophomore defensive back Reuben Lowery III earned SoCon Defensive Player of the Week presented by Geico honor for leading that superlative effort. “Reuben is one of those guys who works hard and is about all the right ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors