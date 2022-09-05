2 Die In Crash Of Small Plane In Bradley County Near The Polk County Line; Plane Was Headed To Asheville

Two people died in the crash of a small plane in Bradley County near the Polk County line on late Saturday afternoon. The pilot and passenger had been on a Labor Day trip from Asheville, N.C., to Arlington, Tex., and was headed back to Asheville.

At 5:13 p.m. the initial report of a plane crash in southeast Bradley County was called into the Bradley County 911 Center.

Bradley County Fire Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and a Bradley County EMA immediately responded to the scene.







After a brief search the crash site was located in a heavily wooded area on Linden Drive near Waterlevel Highway.





Debris from a single engine prop plane was discovered across several hundred yards.





It appears two people were on board, and both are deceased, officials said.





The Bradley County Medical examiner was on scene and in the process of removing the bodies.





The FAA and NTSB will be leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.





The area has been cordoned off and will be secured overnight by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office until federal investigators arrive Tuesday.



