Gas Prices Drop 11.8 Cents In Chattanooga

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.94 on Monday while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.94 while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.95.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon on Tuesday. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 6, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
September 6, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
September 6, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 6, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 6, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 6, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 6, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
September 6, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
September 6, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
September 6, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.39, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49.
State of Tennessee- $3.33, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.42.
Huntsville- $3.35, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43. 

"The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC's decision yesterday to cut oil production," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP's refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief."

September 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

