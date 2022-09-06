September 6, 2022
The Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted on Tuesday to set aside changes to the tax digest and return real properties to their assessed values from 2021. In a letter to property owners that will be released later this week, the Board of Assessors states that the move is being made "to give local leaders more time to find ways to lessen the impact of property value increases."
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carmen Davis as Director of the City’s new Division of Culture, Arts and Creative Economy, under the Department of Parks and Outdoors.
The new division was created as part of Mayor Kelly's One Chattanooga Plan to preserve the quality and authenticity of Chattanooga's public spaces and uphold the city's longstanding
One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office.
Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions.
The former television news anchor was very helpful
Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition.
So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates?
Who issued
When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium.
Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh's tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will
Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one:
Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is