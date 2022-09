The Highway Department will be closing Mowbray Pike on Monday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to replace some storm drain tile.

The road will be closed to all traffic Between Millsap Rd and Indian Ridge Road, as there will be an open trench for a good portion of the day.

Detours will be posted and motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road as alternate routes to and from Mowbray Mountain.