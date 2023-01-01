Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
  • Sunday, January 1, 2023

Here are the mug shots:
BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • EVADING ARREST
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREWINGTON, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BYRD, DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMP, CHARLES LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEAN, STEVEN M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEARD, SUSAN JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, SABRINA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JONATHAN REILLY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PECO, ANTHONY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/22/1965
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
QUICK, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VASQUEZ, IVAN PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)

 

