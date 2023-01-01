Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122267
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREWINGTON, MARK ALLEN
110 ROW ST HOMELESS CAHTTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BYRD, DEONTA
1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMP, CHARLES LOGAN
136 LIITLE MURRAY RD CRANDALL, 307115115
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEAN, STEVEN M
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115001
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
1112 E.
32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL
3906 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO
2005 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 373795762
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
4405 BENNETT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, MARK ALLEN
15018 BACK VALLY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEARD, SUSAN JEANETTE
1667 HATTIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, JARED LEVI
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAMES, SABRINA DAWN
503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ERIC LEBRON
1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, JONATHAN REILLY
311 RISING SUN LANE OLD HICKORY, 37138
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
3919 LIONHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
94 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO
2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
MORRISON, SABRA NICOLE
3201 6 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
233 PIERCE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PECO, ANTHONY CHARLES
184 GILLRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
3820 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
STALKING
PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
QUICK, SARA LORAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA
1410 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SPARKS, BRITTANY YVONNE
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VASQUEZ, IVAN PEREZ
6711 BRIANNA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE
127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BREWINGTON, MARK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BYRD, DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CAMP, CHARLES LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DEAN, STEVEN M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEARD, SUSAN JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JAMES, SABRINA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JONATHAN REILLY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PECO, ANTHONY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PIERCE, CHERYL SUE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/22/1965
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|QUICK, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VASQUEZ, IVAN PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
|