BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122267

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BREWINGTON, MARK ALLEN

110 ROW ST HOMELESS CAHTTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)



BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN

2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BYRD, DEONTA

1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMP, CHARLES LOGAN

136 LIITLE MURRAY RD CRANDALL, 307115115

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN

103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DEAN, STEVEN M

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115001

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

1112 E.

BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BREWINGTON, MARK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA) BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BYRD, DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAMP, CHARLES LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DEAN, STEVEN M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEARD, SUSAN JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, JARED LEVI

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, SABRINA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JONATHAN REILLY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PECO, ANTHONY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PIERCE, CHERYL SUE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/22/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

STALKING QUICK, SARA LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ, IVAN PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOMINGO BAUTISTA, RAFAEL3906 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDYER, SHAYLA MARIA1815 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213112Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO2005 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWFOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE349 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 373795762Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOODE, DAVID WILLIAM4405 BENNETT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, MARK ALLEN15018 BACK VALLY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEARD, SUSAN JEANETTE1667 HATTIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHILL, JARED LEVI9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAMES, SABRINA DAWN503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, JONATHAN REILLY311 RISING SUN LANE OLD HICKORY, 37138Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEPARD, WINTER RHEA4577 WEST HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MARTIN, RODGER DENTON3919 LIONHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH94 PICKETT ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMENDEZ-AGUILAR, ALESABDRO2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTMORRISON, SABRA NICOLE3201 6 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYNIXON, JACOB LEVI233 PIERCE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPECO, ANTHONY CHARLES184 GILLRY LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPIERCE, CHERYL SUE3820 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency:STALKINGPROCTOR, KAYLA ANNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARQUICK, SARA LORAINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHODES, SELBREA VAKEBA1410 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO313 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONSPARKS, BRITTANY YVONNE1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VASQUEZ, IVAN PEREZ6711 BRIANNA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWALLS, CHARLES REGGIE127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)