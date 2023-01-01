Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Woman Rescued By Her Son From Burning Home Sunday Afternoon

  Sunday, January 1, 2023

An elderly woman was rescued from her burning home on Sunday afternoon in Sale Creek.

A man driving home from church found his mother’s house on fire. At 12:21 p.m., he called 911 reporting the fire at 133 Gothard Street. He went into the home to help his mother evacuate the house.

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the left corner of the home. Sale Creek VFD contained the fire to the corner of the home within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Damages are unknown. The house sustained severe heat and smoke damage. Sale Creek Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the laundry room.

The woman will be staying at her son’s home.

