Signal Mountain Looking Into Getting Bigger Portion Of Sales Tax

At the first meeting of 2023 the Signal Mountain Town Council heard a presentation from the Tennessee Municipal League for a program that could bring more sales tax dollars to the town. The TML functions as an advocate for municipalities in Tennessee. It is now working on a program known as Restore, Return and Relief aimed at restoring the historic relationship of the state sharing all sales taxes with cities except for the one-half percent that is earmarked for education.

The state has been sharing 4.6 percent of collected sales taxes with cities. By 1993 the state sales tax rate was six percent. In 2002, in order to avoid implementing a state income tax, sales taxes were raised one percent up to seven percent, but that increase has not been shared with the cities. If it had been shared in 2021-2022, over $70 million in additional taxes would have been shared with cities across the state. Signal Mountain’s share would have been an additional $163,250.

The TML is asking the Tennessee legislature to go back to the “historic arrangement” of sharing all taxes which would mean including the additional one percent. This proposal would provide tax relief to local governments without costing tax payers a single cent, the council was told. The council plans to write a letter to legislators Patsy Hazelwood and Bo Watson in support of the proposal and encourages individuals to do the same.

The town had previously authorized a contract with Johnson Murphey and Wright P.C. for up to $26,135 for the yearly audit. Additional charges of $6,040 have been billed attributed to the large staff turnover in Signal Mountain last year. Before the council approves the change, Council Member Andrew Gardner said he would like to know if the increase was due to more hours or if it involved a different type of work. The council approved paying the authorized amount but will wait for more information before agreeing to pay the increase over the contracted price.

Signal Mountain is applying for a cyber security grant from Litefoot Technology to cover the cost of email protection coverage. If the grant is received the town will provide matching funds for any money received.

On Monday night, reappointments were made to several town boards. Robert Griesinger and Kenny Lansford were approved by the council for the Board of Zoning Appeals, Karen Rennich and James Exum will return to the Design Review Committee. The Hemlock Task Force reappointments include Barbara Womack, Rob Richie, Josh Rogers, Jim Webster and Clyde Womack. Barbara McLaughlin will return to the library board, Cheryl Carico to the Parks Board, and Don Close to the Recreation Board. Assignments to fill vacancies on other boards and committees which have more applicants than vacancies, were postponed until a meeting when all of the council members were present. Councilmember Vicki Anderson said she was grateful that so many people in the community are interested in serving on the boards.

The new video equipment purchased by Signal Mountain was intended to be used for meetings held by the various boards as well as for town council meetings. Town Manager Elaine Brunelle will give the boards and committees guidance for how to live-stream their meetings. That will allow citizens to see the discussions behind decisions that are made.

Upcoming meetings that have been scheduled include a strategic planning meeting for the town’s future, on Jan. 21 hosted by Honna Rogers, consultant from Municipal Technical Advisory Service, and the first meeting with a website builder chosen to redesign Signal Mountain’s website. A representative from MTAS is also scheduled to make final recommendations for the town’s new personnel policy. Ms. Brunelle said that in the coming year, reports from department heads will be given to the council quarterly.

The next Signal Mountain Council meeting will be Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.