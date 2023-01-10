Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Looking Into Getting Bigger Portion Of Sales Tax

  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023
  • Gail Perry

At the first meeting of 2023 the Signal Mountain Town Council heard a presentation from the Tennessee Municipal League for a program that could bring more sales tax dollars to the town. The TML functions as an advocate for municipalities in Tennessee. It is now working on a program known as Restore, Return and Relief aimed at restoring the historic relationship of the state sharing all sales taxes with cities except for the one-half percent that is earmarked for education.

The state has been sharing 4.6 percent of collected sales taxes with cities. By 1993 the state sales tax rate was six percent. In 2002, in order to avoid implementing a state income tax, sales taxes were raised one percent up to seven percent, but that increase has not been shared with the cities. If it had been shared in 2021-2022, over $70 million in additional taxes would have been shared with cities across the state. Signal Mountain’s share would have been an additional $163,250. 

The TML is asking the Tennessee legislature to go back to the “historic arrangement” of sharing all taxes which would mean including the additional one percent. This proposal would provide tax relief to local governments without costing tax payers a single cent, the council was told. The council plans to write a letter to legislators Patsy Hazelwood and Bo Watson in support of the proposal and encourages individuals to do the same.

The town had previously authorized a contract with Johnson Murphey and Wright P.C. for up to $26,135 for the yearly audit. Additional charges of $6,040 have been billed attributed to the large staff turnover in Signal Mountain last year. Before the council approves the change, Council Member Andrew Gardner said he would like to know if the increase was due to more hours or if it involved a different type of work. The council approved paying the authorized amount but will wait for more information before agreeing to pay the increase over the contracted price.

Signal Mountain is applying for a cyber security grant from Litefoot Technology to cover the cost of email protection coverage. If the grant is received the town will provide matching funds for any money received.

On Monday night, reappointments were made to several town boards.  Robert Griesinger and Kenny Lansford were approved by the council for the Board of Zoning Appeals, Karen Rennich and James Exum will return to the Design Review Committee. The Hemlock Task Force reappointments include Barbara Womack, Rob Richie, Josh Rogers, Jim Webster and Clyde Womack. Barbara McLaughlin will return to the library board, Cheryl Carico to the Parks Board, and Don Close to the Recreation Board. Assignments to fill vacancies on other boards and committees which have more applicants than vacancies, were postponed until a meeting when all of the council members were present. Councilmember Vicki Anderson said she was grateful that so many people in the community are interested in serving on the boards.

The new video equipment purchased by Signal Mountain was intended to be used for meetings held by the various boards as well as for town council meetings. Town Manager Elaine Brunelle will give the boards and committees guidance for how to live-stream their meetings. That will allow citizens to see the discussions behind decisions that are made.

Upcoming meetings that have been scheduled include a strategic planning meeting for the town’s future, on Jan. 21 hosted by Honna Rogers, consultant from Municipal Technical Advisory Service, and the first meeting with a website builder chosen to redesign Signal Mountain’s website. A representative from MTAS is also scheduled to make final recommendations for the town’s new personnel policy. Ms. Brunelle said that in the coming year, reports from department heads will be given to the council quarterly.

The next Signal Mountain Council meeting will be Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Tyner And Baylor Football Teams Recognized For State Championships Thursday
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Randy Smith: That Kind Of Coach
Randy Smith: That Kind Of Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Daily Lane Closures Set For Work On Signal Mountain Road
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Berry, Tebow, Richt Among 2023 College Hall Of Fame Honorees
Berry, Tebow, Richt Among 2023 College Hall Of Fame Honorees
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Person Loses Around $17,000 Due To Identity Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicle Has 3 License Plates Inside; Man Takes Picture Of Woman Checking Door Handles In Parking Lot
  • 1/10/2023

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on N. Crest Road. A black VW Passat was in the road with two flat front tires. The officer was familiar with the car and had placed a notice of tow on ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Signal Mountain Looking Into Getting Bigger Portion Of Sales Tax
  • 1/10/2023

At the first meeting of 2023 the Signal Mountain Town Council heard a presentation from the Tennessee Municipal League for a program that could bring more sales tax dollars to the town. The TML ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2023
Widening Of Apison Pike Still On Schedule Despite Beam Being Destroyed In Train Wreck
  • 1/9/2023
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
  • 1/9/2023
HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
  • 1/9/2023
Couple Hit While Crossing Georgia Avenue In Front Of County Courthouse
  • 1/9/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Sports
Berry, Tebow, Richt Among 2023 College Hall Of Fame Honorees
Berry, Tebow, Richt Among 2023 College Hall Of Fame Honorees
  • 1/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
  • 1/9/2023
Lady Vols Sink Commodores, 84-71
Lady Vols Sink Commodores, 84-71
  • 1/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • 1/9/2023
Happenings
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/10/2023
Life With Ferris: Billy Aiken Works Tirelessly For His Community
Life With Ferris: Billy Aiken Works Tirelessly For His Community
  • 1/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Lookout Mountain Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Lookout Mountain Dilemma?
  • 1/9/2023
Reimagining Broad Street Seeks Resident Feedback At Hands-On Workshop
  • 1/9/2023
Beaver Visit To Cleveland Sets Podcast Record
Beaver Visit To Cleveland Sets Podcast Record
  • 1/9/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
  • 1/9/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/9/2023
CBL Properties Opens More Than 1 Million Square Feet Of New Retail, Dining, Entertainment And More In 2022
  • 1/9/2023
Real Estate
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Denial For 74 Townhomes Near Morris Hill Road
  • 1/9/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
  • 1/9/2023
Claudia Hernandez Receives DAR Classroom Grant
Claudia Hernandez Receives DAR Classroom Grant
  • 1/9/2023
Bryan College Announces The Speakers Of Bryan
  • 1/9/2023
Living Well
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
  • 1/10/2023
GNTC Graduate Beats Breast Cancer, Becomes Mammography Tech
GNTC Graduate Beats Breast Cancer, Becomes Mammography Tech
  • 1/9/2023
The Rec Project Seeks Volunteers For Meal Train Providing Food For Area Kids
  • 1/9/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
  • 1/9/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
James Oscar Vance
James Oscar Vance
  • 1/10/2023
James Thomas Cooke
James Thomas Cooke
  • 1/9/2023
Thomas Arthur Robinson, Sr.
Thomas Arthur Robinson, Sr.
  • 1/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Reed, Betty Sue (Grandview)
Reed, Betty Sue (Grandview)
  • 1/10/2023
York, Ann B. (Cleveland)
York, Ann B. (Cleveland)
  • 1/10/2023
Tinnel, Cathy Colleen (Sweetwater)
Tinnel, Cathy Colleen (Sweetwater)
  • 1/9/2023