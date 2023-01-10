Daily Lane Closures Set For Work On Signal Mountain Road

TDOT officials said there would be daily lane closures for the next 2-3 weeks from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on a section of Signal Mountain Road. That is for Monday-Saturday, weather permitting).

The work began Tuesday morning, catching some Signal residents off guard.

The section is between Balmoral Road and Sunset Drive.

A contractor is working to excavate for a new concrete ditch along the road and for a small retaining wall at Balmoral Road.

TDOT said the contractor plans to bring in additional crews so they can finish this work more quickly and lessen the impact to drivers traveling to and from Signal Mountain.

TDOT also plans to start sending weekly updates via their social media pages concerning this project.