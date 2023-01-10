Ewalt Says Making Wastewater A Separate City Department Will Bring Efficiencies

Ryan Ewalt, the city chief operating officer, said pulling Wastewater out of Public Works and making it a separate department should bring efficiencies and "streamline some processes."

He said Wastewater has "quite a few vacancies" and the move should eliminate some of the impediments to hiring.

Mr. Ewalt noted that Wastewater is an $800 million operation "and fully deserves to stand on its own."

Mark D. Heinzer is being named to oversee the department.

He has been serving as interim superintendent at the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant.

Stormwater will remain as a division within Public Works, officials said.