Police Blotter: Man Pulls Gift Card Scam At Dollar General; Man Finds Power Cord From Vacant Home Connected To His Outlet

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023

An employee at the Dollar General, 151 Browns Ferry Road, told police that one of the cashiers at the store was tricked by a customer out of some money. He said this caused a financial loss to the store. The employee said a black male went up to the cashier and said, "I'm going to pay for this gift card with a Cash App card, but I want some cash back." The cashier was in the process of scanning the item when the man said, "Hey you are supposed to hit the F2 button; I know, I use to work at a Dollar General." The cashier did what the man said, and that put a total of $569.80 on the gift card, which the man did not pay for. The man then left the store. The manager said the store is out $569.80. Other than a physical description, no information is known about the man.

* * *

Police observed an abandoned red Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing a TN tag parked in front of a residence on Bonny Lake Lane. Upon running the tag, it came back to a black Volkswagen Atlas registered to a man in Hixson. Upon running the VIN on the same vehicle, it came back to a red Chevy Trailblazer registered to a man in Old Fort. Neither the tag or vehicle were reported stolen and police had the vehicle towed by Les Wrecker to their lot.

* * *

The owner of a service station on Rossville Boulevard told police that there were homeless people on the property "snooping" around and appeared to be looking for items to take. He said he observed them via cameras on the property. Police arrived on scene and did not locate anyone currently on the property. The man said there were no items taken, only people that had trespassed the property and then left.

* * *

Police were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Red Bank that was parked in the driveway of an abandoned house on Line Street. Police observed no new damage to the vehicle. It was removed from NCIC and released to the owner. The owner of the vehicle had no way to drive it. Police had the vehicle towed by American Towing and Recovery.

* * *

The owner of a business on Peeples Street called police in reference to a large homeless camp established on private property to have them removed. Police informed multiple homeless people to leave the property immediately. All left except three, who asked for time to grab their belongings. It appears that this homeless camp has been established for some time due to the large amount of personal belongings, trash, etc. Police informed all that they had until noon to leave the property with their belongings. The property owner was asked to call back should he need any further assistance with the matter.

* * *

A man on Integra Vistas Drive told police that at about 7:45 a.m. he discovered that the inside of his vehicle had been rummaged through and his wallet was gone. He said the vehicle had been left locked there overnight, but there was no damage, and he last saw it around 9 p.m. He said his wife’s vehicle had been entered also and rummaged through, but nothing was stolen or damaged. He believes his neighbors had the same thing happen.

* * *

A woman was reportedly causing a disorder inside the Truist Bank at 110 W. 10th St., and was refusing to leave. Police escorted the woman outside the building and identified her. After being escorted out, the woman left the area on foot.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Northgate Mall around 2:20 p.m. when she misplaced her bag. She said she began receiving notifications of charges made on her Bank of America account. She said she contacted her bank and they were able to stop the charges from going through. The woman needed a report to get her identifications replaced.

* * *

A man on Mississippi Avenue called police because he awoke to see an extension cord running from the back door of a house that was supposed to be vacant. He found that it was connected to an outlet in his backyard. The man wanted officers to check if the person staying in the house was okay. Officers arrived to find an open door, and upon clearing the house, found no one inside. The house appeared to have someone staying inside, but at the time officers were there, it was vacant. Officers could not contact the homeowner, however, they told the man that if he could get in touch with the owner, they could secure the doors.

