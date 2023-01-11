Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/02/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/05/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BEARDEN, MARK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/14/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) BUCHANAN, MYKAYLA ROSHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/20/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/14/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHASTAIN, EDNA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/01/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU DELGADO HERRERA, VICTOR MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE EVANS, BRANDON FRANK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARRIS, COTTEY ALEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAYS, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GREGORY, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HANCOCK, DONNA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARTLEY, LISA GAYE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/27/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARVEY, SEAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAYES, MARK ERIC

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

MALONE, MONTAE DERRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MANN, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARTIN, TIMOTHY JOE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/10/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, MICHAEL CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THRFT OF PROPERTY) MOORE, TALITHA ZOE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVERBY, CARI RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PAYNE, HAB WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINKERTON, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR