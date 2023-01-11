Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GASQUE, SUSAN ROBLEDO
6407 KIGHTSBRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #8 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BEARDEN, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|BUCHANAN, MYKAYLA ROSHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHASTAIN, EDNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/01/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|DELGADO HERRERA, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FARRIS, COTTEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GREGORY, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANCOCK, DONNA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLEY, LISA GAYE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, SEAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAYES, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|MALONE, MONTAE DERRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- SPEEDING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, TIMOTHY JOE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, MICHAEL CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THRFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MOORE, TALITHA ZOE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|OVERBY, CARI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINKERTON, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, MATHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SCROGGINS, HAELEY E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|STEWART, TIFFANY MIQUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SULLIVAN, JEREMY HAMMOND
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|