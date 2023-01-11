Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL 
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON 
2108 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT 
1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE 
411 OAKLAND TERRENCE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

BUCHANAN, MYKAYLA ROSHELLE 
5049 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON 
1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHASTAIN, EDNA GAIL 
5512 HILLBROOK LANE HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS 
4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE 
31 SEARRA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE 
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY 
10703 BEAN DR COLLIGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

DELGADO HERRERA, VICTOR MANUEL 
2902 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE 
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071517 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVANS, BRANDON FRANK 
260 ELEANOR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARRIS, COTTEY ALEN 
134 SOUTHGATE DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE 
5311 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASQUE, SUSAN ROBLEDO 
6407 KIGHTSBRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREGORY, ADAM LEE 
4032 TIBBS BRIDGE ROAD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, JOSHUA CLAY 
3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 373510415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANCOCK, DONNA JEAN 
169 E OAK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARTLEY, LISA GAYE 
3002 DOBBINS DR NW KENNESAW, 30144 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARVEY, SEAN RAY 
1406 CLOVERDALE CR HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN 
5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE 
1718 WILSON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN 
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLAND, WILLIAM JASON 
1533 N WINNER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #8 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN 
1006 CENTRAL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS 
2204 BAILEY AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

MALONE, MONTAE DERRON 
8750 MILLARD HARRISON, 374160000 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
3700 ST ELMO AVE Chattanooga, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, TIMOTHY JOE 
179 TRACE LANE ROSSIVLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, MICHAEL CHASE 
2123 CHARLES ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH 
570 WATEVIEW DRIVE CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THRFT OF PROPERTY)

MOORE, TALITHA ZOE 
5207 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

OVERBY, CARI RENEE 
471 EAST TEEMS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PINKERTON, JEFFERY WAYNE 
2003 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
4832 TRESSIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH 
102 BELL STREET APT B SODDY DAISY, 373790000 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCROGGINS, HAELEY E 
913 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE 
1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

STEWART, TIFFANY MIQUEL 
6904 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, JEREMY HAMMOND 
8443 QURALES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ALLEN, DISMOND DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BEARDEN, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
BUCHANAN, MYKAYLA ROSHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASTAIN, EDNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/01/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAUGHERTY, CHARLES JAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
DELGADO HERRERA, VICTOR MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARRIS, COTTEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREGORY, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANCOCK, DONNA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARTLEY, LISA GAYE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARVEY, SEAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAYES, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
LEMING, JUDSON CLAUDIUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
MALONE, MONTAE DERRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, TIMOTHY JOE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, MICHAEL CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THRFT OF PROPERTY)
MOORE, TALITHA ZOE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OVERBY, CARI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINKERTON, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SAWYER, KATHRYN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/24/1983
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SCROGGINS, HAELEY E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
STEWART, TIFFANY MIQUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SULLIVAN, JEREMY HAMMOND
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Cleveland Takes Pair From Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Baylor Continues To Blossom, Bops Notre Dame, 53-41
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Mocs Welcome Western Carolina Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Signal Mountain Back On Track With 53-38 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/10/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL 106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ASSAULT ALEXANDER, ... more

Ewalt Says Making Wastewater A Separate City Department Will Bring Efficiencies
  • 1/10/2023

Ryan Ewalt, the city chief operating officer, said pulling Wastewater out of Public Works and making it a separate department should bring efficiencies and "streamline some processes." He ... more

Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicle Has 3 License Plates Inside; Man Takes Picture Of Woman Checking Door Handles In Parking Lot
  • 1/10/2023

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on N. Crest Road. A black VW Passat was in the road with two flat front tires. The officer was familiar with the car and had placed a notice of tow on ... more

Breaking News
McNally Re-Elected Lt. Governor And Speaker Of The Senate
  • 1/10/2023
Tammy Colvin To Serve As Interim Dayton City Manager
  • 1/10/2023
Business, Civic Leader Jim Sattler Dies At 78
Business, Civic Leader Jim Sattler Dies At 78
  • 1/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2023
Final Phase Of $300 Million I-24/I-75 Intersection Improvement Is Underway
  • 1/10/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Sports
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • 1/10/2023
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
  • 1/10/2023
Former Moc Coach Lamont Paris Gets Big Win At Kentucky
  • 1/10/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Mocs Welcome Western Carolina Wednesday
  • 1/10/2023
Happenings
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/10/2023
Chattanooga Airport Features New Art Installation On Loan From The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts
  • 1/10/2023
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
  • 1/11/2023
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 16 In Celebration Of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • 1/10/2023
Reimagining Broad Street Seeks Resident Feedback At Hands-On Workshop
  • 1/9/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
  • 1/6/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
TVA Retiring Cumberland, Continues Transition To Clean Energy Future
  • 1/10/2023
Ask The Underwriter Workshop For Entrepreneurs And Small Businesses Is Jan. 26
  • 1/10/2023
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
  • 1/9/2023
Real Estate
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Denial For 74 Townhomes Near Morris Hill Road
  • 1/9/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Student Among America’s Top 300 Teen Scientists In National High School Competition
  • 1/10/2023
The Aviary Takes Flight: UTC Introduces New Student Community Space
The Aviary Takes Flight: UTC Introduces New Student Community Space
  • 1/10/2023
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
  • 1/9/2023
Living Well
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
  • 1/10/2023
Victims Of Human Trafficking Can Protect Their Address With The Secretary Of State’s Safe At Home Program
  • 1/10/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 1/10/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
East Tennessee Anglican Choir Presents Candlelight Concert Feb. 5
  • 1/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
  • 1/9/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
William Eggert
William Eggert
  • 1/10/2023
Kathleen Hale Penney
Kathleen Hale Penney
  • 1/10/2023
James Foster Sattler
James Foster Sattler
  • 1/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Broome, Linda Darlene (LaFayette)
  • 1/10/2023
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023