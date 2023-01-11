Volunteer fire departments in the county told members of the County Commission on Wednesday they would like to be included in each county budget with a specified amount.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) announced the unveiling of an innovative tool that he said will enhance public transparency in the legislative process within the Tennessee ... more
The City Council plans to meet next Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Airport Inn on Lee Highway, which the city plans to use for "supportive housing."
