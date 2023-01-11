Police Inadvertently Interrupt TikTok Video Production - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

While patrolling the South district an officer made contact with an individual they had observed jumping on the roof of an SUV in a parking lot in the 4700 block of University Drive, inadvertently interrupting a TikTok video being made. Everything checked out ok.

An alarm was activated at the Dos Bros restaurant. It was found to have been an accidental activation.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug charge.

A license plate was reported lost in the 4400 block of University Drive.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original drug charge.

Officers kept the peace while an individual gathered personal property from the Hills Parc apartment complex.



Police responded to a hold up alarm in the Apison Crossing plaza. Everything checked out ok.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license.

A traffic stop in the 4300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants for violation of probation and a drug charge.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



