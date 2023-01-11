Latest Headlines

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 1/11/23

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023
PHOTOS: Tennessee Wins Over Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2023
Volunteer Fire Departments Ask Annual Appropriation From The County
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Dashboard App To Give Tennesseans Full Access To Legislative Goings-On
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
East Ridge Budgetel Aiming To Reopen 1 Of Its 4 Buildings By End Of February
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
City Council To Discuss Airport Inn RFP Next Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Nokian Tyres To Spend $174.1 Million To Double Dayton Plant; Add 75 Jobs
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2023
Volunteer Fire Departments Ask Annual Appropriation From The County
  • 1/11/2023

Volunteer fire departments in the county told members of the County Commission on Wednesday they would like to be included in each county budget with a specified amount. The county has made ... more

Dashboard App To Give Tennesseans Full Access To Legislative Goings-On
  • 1/11/2023

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) announced the unveiling of an innovative tool that he said will enhance public transparency in the legislative process within the Tennessee ... more

City Council To Discuss Airport Inn RFP Next Tuesday
  • 1/11/2023

The City Council plans to meet next Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Airport Inn on Lee Highway, which the city plans to use for "supportive housing." City ... more

Adam Lowe Sworn In As 1st State Senator For New 1st Senate District
  • 1/11/2023
Ken Smith Chosen For District 3 County Commission Seat
  • 1/11/2023
Police Inadvertently Interrupt TikTok Video Production - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/11/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2023
  • 1/11/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • 1/10/2023
Red Wolves Sign Guatemalan Goalkeeper
  • 1/10/2023
Former Moc Coach Lamont Paris Gets Big Win At Kentucky
  • 1/10/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
  • 1/11/2023
Free Entrance To Point Park Jan. 16 In Celebration Of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • 1/10/2023
Community Leader Focused My Morning Cup Podcast Launches Monday
  • 1/11/2023
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
  • 1/11/2023
Chattanooga Airport Features New Art Installation On Loan From The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts
  • 1/10/2023
Kiwanis Club Of Chattanooga Honors Peter T. Cooper With 2022 Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/10/2023
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
  • 1/11/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Text Request Kickstarts 2023 With Promotions
  • 1/11/2023
David Lillard, Jr. Looks Forward To Next Term As State Treasurer
  • 1/11/2023
TVA Retiring Cumberland, Continues Transition To Clean Energy Future
  • 1/10/2023
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Denial For 74 Townhomes Near Morris Hill Road
  • 1/9/2023
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
  • 1/11/2023
CSCC Announces Gym Floor Improvements
  • 1/11/2023
McCallie Student Among America’s Top 300 Teen Scientists In National High School Competition
  • 1/10/2023
University Surgical Associates Adds Katie Duffy To Leadership Team As COO
  • 1/10/2023
Victims Of Human Trafficking Can Protect Their Address With The Secretary Of State’s Safe At Home Program
  • 1/10/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run
  • 1/10/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
East Tennessee Anglican Choir Presents Candlelight Concert Feb. 5
  • 1/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
  • 1/9/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lloyd Glenn Jackson
  • 1/11/2023
Eleonore Hipp Williams
  • 1/11/2023
Willard Lynn Panter
  • 1/11/2023
Broome, Linda Darlene (LaFayette)
  • 1/10/2023
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023