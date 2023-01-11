Adam Lowe Sworn In As 1st State Senator For New 1st Senate District

State Senator Dr. Adam Lowe was sworn in Tuesday morning as the first State Senator from the newly created First Senate District, which includes Bradley, Meigs, McMinn and Rhea Counties.

Senator Lowe has a PhD from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, a masters from UTK, and a bachelor from Lee University. He is also an educator, published writer and radio host. He also served on the Bradley County Commission.

Capturing over 80 percent of the vote election night in November, he won all four counties in the district carrying over 80 percent in all the counties.In Rhea County, he had 6,504 votes or 86 percent of the vote to Patricia Waters of Athens.