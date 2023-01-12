Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEARDEN, MARK CHRISTOPHER
10021 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURK, STEVE ALAN
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307071892
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
1311 WOMACK HOLLOW RD TEN MILE, 378804013
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EVERETT, DANIEL LEWIS
352 BURNETT ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
256 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREENE, JOHN WESLEY
5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANSON, GARY TODD
4018 S TERRANCE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH (NO
HARDYMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2513 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HAYES, MARK ERIC
1001 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112122
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
14209 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
160 HILLTOP LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
735 E. 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALL, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURK, STEVE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DETRIO, KAITLYNN REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
|
|FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREENE, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP - BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
- VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HANSON, GARY TODD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/25/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
- RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH (NO
|
|HARDYMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLCOMB, DONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
|
|JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEED
|
|MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MULLINS, ZACHARY A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP - POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NIXSON, OKLA M
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PERKINS, SHANNON N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PETERNELL, ALISSA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SHROPSHIRE, AARIONA JANA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/12/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP - PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
|
|STEAKLEY, STARLAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRIMBLE, LADARRIUS RON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALLING, KAYLA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
|