Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURK, STEVE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DETRIO, KAITLYNN REBEKAH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREENE, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, TANNER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

VOP - BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY

VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY

HANSON, GARY TODD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/25/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH (NO HARDYMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HOLCOMB, DONALD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/28/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/30/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/15/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEED

MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MULLINS, ZACHARY A

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

VOP - POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NIXSON, OKLA M

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PERKINS, SHANNON N

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PETERNELL, ALISSA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHROPSHIRE, AARIONA JANA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/12/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

VOP - PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI STEAKLEY, STARLAN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE