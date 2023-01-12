Latest Headlines

  Thursday, January 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, STACEY LYNN
102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEARDEN, MARK CHRISTOPHER
10021 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURK, STEVE ALAN
HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307071892
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

CANION, REBECCA ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
1311 WOMACK HOLLOW RD TEN MILE, 378804013
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON
7603 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163216
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DETRIO, KAITLYNN REBEKAH
149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
5420 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

EVERETT, DANIEL LEWIS
352 BURNETT ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRAYS, BILLY RAY
256 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREENE, JOHN WESLEY
5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, TANNER JAMES
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP - BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY

HANSON, GARY TODD
4018 S TERRANCE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH (NO

HARDYMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2513 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HAYES, MARK ERIC
1001 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112122
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HICKMAN, ZACHARY THOMAS
14209 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLCOMB, DONALD EDWARD
EXTENDED STAY STUDIOS NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE
104 JOYCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
1 EAST 11TH APT. 817 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
2413 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
704 FORREST RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
3608 EAST GLEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
3508 CLEO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEED

MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN
1410 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MULLINS, ZACHARY A
229 WOODDALE ST MARYVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP - POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NIXSON, OKLA M
3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061605
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
160 HILLTOP LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERKINS, SHANNON N
2612 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PETERNELL, ALISSA
8323 CARLITOS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA
126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215134
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
735 E. 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHROPSHIRE, AARIONA JANA
3022 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON
2000 E 23RD ST #130 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP - PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI

STEAKLEY, STARLAN RENEE
2935 TORBETT ST NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063247
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRIMBLE, LADARRIUS RON
614 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042116
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLING, KAYLA DANIELLE
7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURK, STEVE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVIDSON, ANGELA CHEVON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DETRIO, KAITLYNN REBEKAH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GREENE, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP - BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
  • VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VOP - THEFT OF PROPERTY
HANSON, GARY TODD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/25/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
  • RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH (NO
HARDYMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HOLCOMB, DONALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOODENPYLE, ROBERT GENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, EMILY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEED
MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULLINS, ZACHARY A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP - POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NIXSON, OKLA M
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PERKINS, SHANNON N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETERNELL, ALISSA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHROPSHIRE, AARIONA JANA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/12/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP - PETITION TO REVOKE DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
STEAKLEY, STARLAN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRIMBLE, LADARRIUS RON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLING, KAYLA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

