Coffee Shop Customer Won't Leave At Closing - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to the Wired coffee shop after employees called in about a customer who would not leave while they were closing. Contact was made with the individual and they agreed to go on their way.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 4300 block of University Drive after a car struck a deer.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for reckless endangerment and released on bond.

Two individuals were taken into custody in court for Hamilton County warrants and transported to the jail.

Collegedale police assisted the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office with a three car crash involving injuries at the 15.9 mile marker on I-75.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Regions Bank at Four Corners.

A two vehicle rear end collision was reported at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Old Lee Highway.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a two car crash at the intersection of Lee Highway and Main Street.

A traffic stop in the 5800 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street led to the driver being charged with driving without a license.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.



