Severe Storms Are Threat To Chattanooga Area On Thursday; East Tennessee Mountains To Get Heavy Snow

There is a chance for severe storms in the Chattanooga area on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service called for showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.

The Southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Snow accumulations are expected over the higher elevations of the far East Tennessee mountains, mountains of southwest Virginia, and possibly the northern Plateau.

Significant accumulations are likely in the East Tennessee mountains where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Little to no accumulations are expected across the lower terrain.