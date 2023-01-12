Latest Headlines

Severe Storms Are Threat To Chattanooga Area On Thursday; East Tennessee Mountains To Get Heavy Snow

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
There is a chance for severe storms in the Chattanooga area on Thursday afternoon.
 
The National Weather Service called for showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.
 
The Southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
 
Snow accumulations are expected over the higher elevations of the far East Tennessee mountains, mountains of southwest Virginia, and possibly the northern Plateau.
 
Significant accumulations are likely in the East Tennessee mountains where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Little to no accumulations are expected across the lower terrain.

  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
PHOTOS: Mocs Defeat Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Rhea County Officials Welcome "Huge" Tire Plant Announcement
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Coffee Shop Customer Won't Leave At Closing - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Former Rep. Bobby Wood Dies At His Harrison Home
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Coffee Shop Customer Won't Leave At Closing - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/12/2023

Officers responded to the Wired coffee shop after employees called in about a customer who would not leave while they were closing. Contact was made with the individual and they agreed to go ... more

Threat To Ocoee Middle School Determined To Be False
  • 1/11/2023

Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday concerning a potential threat of violence toward the school. It was reported a student ... more

Truck Driver Arrested For Felony Reckless Endangerment In Collegedale Train Derailment
  • 1/11/2023
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 1/11/2023
South Korean Solar Firm Announces $2.5 Billion Investment At Dalton
  • 1/11/2023
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Dogs Running At Large, Owners Not Poop Scooping
  • 1/11/2023
Cause Of Death For 3 People Found In Hixson Outbuilding Was Fentanyl, Meth, Carbon Monoxide Toxicity
  • 1/11/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Stephens Outstanding Again As Mocs Trounce Catamounts
  • 1/11/2023
Vols Stay Perfect In SEC With 77-68 Win Over Vanderbilt
  • 1/10/2023
UTC's Smith Named To FCS Athletics Director’s Association Academic All-Star Team
  • 1/11/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Mocs Defeat Western Carolina
  • 1/12/2023
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Continues Annual MLK Day Of Service
  • 1/11/2023
Community Leader Focused My Morning Cup Podcast Launches Monday
  • 1/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Whose Ox Is Being Gored?
  • 1/12/2023
City of Chattanooga Violence Reduction Initiative Rolls Out Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2023
Library Hosting Special Preview Of Americans And The Holocaust For Jewish Community
  • 1/12/2023
Chattanooga Is Next Stop On Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour
  • 1/11/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Eating Season
  • 1/11/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Good Ol' Boy
  • 1/10/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Chattanooga Needs To Do Better For Its Firefighters - And Response
  • 1/9/2023
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Text Request Kickstarts 2023 With Promotions
  • 1/11/2023
David Lillard, Jr. Looks Forward To Next Term As State Treasurer
  • 1/11/2023
Hamilton Place Seeking Vendors For Black-Owned Business Expo
  • 1/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 5-11
  • 1/12/2023
Christian Hempell Named President And COO Of Patriot Family Homes
  • 1/10/2023
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Dr. Angela Davis To Highlight UTC MLK Day 2023
  • 1/11/2023
HCS Deputy Superintendent Selected For 7th Cohort Of Chiefs For Change
  • 1/11/2023
CSCC Announces Gym Floor Improvements
  • 1/11/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Hosts Blood Drive Jan. 30
  • 1/11/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
  • 1/12/2023
"Help Finding My Way" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/11/2023
Murray County Singing Convention Is Jan. 28
  • 1/11/2023
Velma Alford
  • 1/12/2023
Curtis Lee Fairbanks, Sr.
  • 1/11/2023
Brenda Gail Davenport
  • 1/11/2023
Broome, Linda Darlene (LaFayette)
  • 1/10/2023
Baker, Alice Warren (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023
Morrison, James Kinzel "Ken" (Dalton)
  • 1/10/2023